Camerata Musica presenting the Cotik-Lin Duo on April 22 in Richland

Camerata Musica is hosting the Cotik-Lin Duo on April 22 in Richland.
Showtime is 8 p.m. at Battelle Auditorium on the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory campus.
The duo features Tomás Cotik on violin and Tao Lin on piano.
They’ll play music by composers spanning the 18th to 20th centuries, including Mozart, Ravel, Tartini, Dvořák, Gershwin and Piazzolla, a news release said
Cotik is a former rotating concertmaster of the New World Symphony. He holds a doctorate of music from the University of Miami, where he used to teach. He’s now on the faculty at Portland State University.
Lin has performed around the world. He’s a visiting professor at Shanghai Normal University School of Music and an artist faculty member at Bowdoin International Music Festival.
Camerata Musica presents classical chamber music concerts. The group doesn’t charge admission and instead relies on patrons and sponsorships to keep operating.
The group’s patrons — who donate $100 or more a year — are named in the program and given priority seating before 7:45 p.m. After that, attendees are admitted on a first-come, first-served basis.
For more information, call 509-946- 1175 or email nhdoran@charter.net.
