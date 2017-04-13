Hanford High School’s production ‘Antigone’ opens April 14 in Richland

Hanford High School’s production of the Greek tragedy Antigone opens April 14.
Performances are at 7:30 p.m. April 14-15 and 21-22 at the school, 450 Hanford St., Richland.
The cast includes Jesse Gervais, Kimberly Bevan-Church, Maddison Sallee, Mathew Smith, Patricia Sackschewsky, Rebecca Endres, Jantz Levin, Seth Ramsay, Allison Sijger, Idaly Hernandez, Erika Pirozok, Ashton Johnson, Rhiannan Seggs, Ellie Buck, Winter Mallon, Grace Rasmussen, JD Snow, Joshua McClain, Zeph Noel, Brendan McMillan and Jason Lindberg.
Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 and are available at hanforddrama.org or at the door.
