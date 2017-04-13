Tri-City things to do for April 14-24

Did you know you can search our online calendar?
fri | Apr. 14
Comedy
Stacey Prussman, 8-9:30 p.m., Jokers Night Club, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Open Dancing Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St. Cost: $6. Email bethtrost@yahoo.com or call 509-586-7609.
Music
Jazz Unlimited - Bands, 7 a.m.-4 p.m., Columbia Basin College, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Free. Over 4,200 students from groups around the northwest, including high school concert bands, middle, junior, and high school jazz bands. Call 509-542-5531.
Jazz Unlimited Guest Artist Concert, 7:30 p.m., Art Fuller Auditorium, 500 S. Dayton St., Kennewick. Cost: $15 general, $10 students/seniors. Guest artist Paquito D’Rivera, winner of 14 Grammy Awards. Also appearing, the CBC Jazz Ensemble. Call 509-542-5531.
Nightlife
Jeff Peterson, smooth jazz, standards, latin and retro pop, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. www.jeffpetersontrumpet.com Call 509-946-9328.
Brad Parsons Band, a genre-bending blend of psychedelic rock and Americana, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Blue Mountain Station at the Crier, 9 p.m., Towne Crier, 1319 George Washington Way, Richland. No cover. Call 509-946-9014.
Film
Planetarium shows, Stars of the Pharaohs, 7 p.m., and Planet Nine, 8 p.m., Columbia Basin College’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Theater
‘Antigone,’ 7:30-10 p.m., Hanford High School, 450 Hanford St., Richland. Cost: $8, $10 A classic Greek tragedy. Call 509-967-6500.
sat | Apr. 15
Comedy
Stacey Prussman, 8-9:30 p.m., Jokers Night Club, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, Black Holes: the Other Side of Infinity, 2 p.m., and Secret Lives of Stars, # p.m., Columbia Basin College’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
‘Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax’, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Free. FREE showing of Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax following the Easter Egg Hunt at Prosser City Park. Call 509-786-2180.
Misc.
Bon Voyage French School Annual Café Day, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 2500 Chester Road, Richland. Free. Open Café with traditional Parisian Café fare made by the students. Spring marketplace with 20 vendors. Silent Auction and Raffle. Easter egg hunt at 1 pm! Call 206-227-4304.
Spring Heritage Garden Workshop, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Richland Public Library, 955 Northgate Dr. Cost: Free. Learn about low water-use landscaping. Call 509-430-3693.
Tri-Cities Chapter of The Links, Inc. Annual Art Auction and Jazz Gala Scholarship Fundraiser: An Enchanted Evening, 6-11 p.m., Red Lion Hotel Pasco, 2525 N. 20th Ave, Pasco. Cost: $50. Dinner, dancing, auctions, and live R & B music, featuring the Seattle-based band Surround Sound. Call 253-606-4170.
Music
Jazz Unlimited — Bands, 7 a.m.-4 p.m., Columbia Basin College, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Free. Over 4,200 student performers from groups around the northwest including high school concert bands, middle, junior, and high school jazz bands. Call 509-542-5531.
Nightlife
Hank Cramer, folk, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Moonshine Mountain, Americana Folkgrass from Montana, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. No cover. Call 509-946-9328.
Tupelo Joe, 7-10 p.m., Budd’s Broiler, 450 Columbia Point Dr., Richland. Dale Selch and Veronica Whitish bring a fun feel-good time with their selection of classic and current tunes. Call 509-539-7271.
Theater
‘Antigone,’ 7:30-10 p.m., Hanford High School, 450 Hanford St., Richland. Cost: $8, $10. A classic Greek tragedy. Call 509-967-6500.
sun | Apr. 16
Dance
Jazz, 1-4 p.m. Apr. 16 to Apr. 16, Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St. Cost: $7 members, $10 non-members. Call 509-943-9414.
Misc.
Easter Egg Hunt at The River, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., The River Church, 1730 W. Park St., Pasco. Free. Kids are encouraged to bring their Easter basket or bag. Call 509-546-9353.
mon | Apr. 17
Music
Musicians Showcase, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
tue | Apr. 18
Dance
Dance Lessons for Singles and Couples, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St. Cost: $6. Email bethtrost@yahoo.com or call 509-586-7609.
Nightlife
Bibster, hip hop from PDX, rap, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
wed | Apr. 19
Nightlife
Jazz Jam Night, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Jazz jams with some of the region’s finest up and coming talent. Call 509-946-9328.
The Mary Lou and Stevie Show, jazz standards, show tunes, ballads and blues, 6-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
thu | Apr. 20
Comedy
Geeks Who Drink, pub trivia, 8-10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Dana Moon Comedy Show, 8-9:30 p.m., Jokers Night Club, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cover: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Misc.
Chef Series Dinner Featuring Cooks Pots & Tabletops, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Terra Blanca Winery & Estate Vineyard, 34715 Demoss Rd., Benton City. Cost: $65; $60 club members. Enjoy a multi-course meal as it is prepared right in front of you. To purchase tickets, call 509-588-6082.
Mid-Columbia Boat Show, 2-7 p.m., Columbia Point Park and Marina, 400 Amon Dr., Richland. Free. Call 509-737-1166.
Music
FreeForm CD Release Concert, 7:30 p.m., Columbia Basin College, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Free. Call 509-542-5531.
Nightlife
Naughty Pine, reggae, 10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
fri | Apr. 21
Comedy
Dana Moon Comedy Show, 8-9:30 p.m., Jokers Night Club, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cover: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Afternoon Ballroom Dancing at the Richland Community Center, 1 p.m.-3:45 p.m. Apr. 21 to Apr. 21, Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Park Dr., Richland. $6 Dance or listen to your favorite music by the Easy Swing Dance Band. 509-946-5385 4/21 1 p.m.-3:45 p.m.
Film
Planetarium shows, IBEX: Search for the Edge of the Solar System, 7 p.m., and Supersonic Volcanoes, 8 p.m., Columbia Basin College’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
‘How To Let Go Of The World And Love All The Things Climate Can’t Change’, 6:30-9 p.m., Washington State University Tri Cities Campus, 2710 Crimson Way, Richland. Free. Documentary film by Academy Award nominee Josh Fox. Call 509-438-8939.
Misc.
Mid-Columbia Boat Show, 10 a.m-7 p.m., Columbia Point Park and Marina, 400 Amon Dr., Richland. Free. Call 509-737-1166.
2017 Spring Bazaar & Flea Market, 12-6 p.m., Kennewick Valley Grange #731, 2611 S. Washington, Kennewick. Call 509-948-7512.
Music
Honors Showcase Choir Concert, 7 p.m., Chiawana High School, 8125 W. Argent Road, Pasco. Free. and open to the public This evening concert will feature outstanding concert choirs from the CBC’s Jazz Unlimited day events selected by the judges as having demonstrated an exemplary choral technique. Call 509-542-5531.
Jazz Unlimited — Choirs, 7 a.m.-4 p.m., Columbia Basin College, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Free and open to the public. This event involves approximately 4,200 student performers from concert choirs and jazz choirs around the northwest. Schools will be competing from Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. Call 509-542-5531.
Nightlife
Elwood, folk/Americana from Oregon, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Fallout, 9 p.m., Towne Crier, 1319 George Washington Way, Richland. No cover. Call 509-946-9014.
Quinell, 9 p.m.-12 a.m., Hamley Steakhouse, Eight S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton. No cover. Call 541-278-1100.
sat | Apr. 22
Comedy
Dana Moon Comedy Show, 8-9:30 p.m., Jokers Night Club, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cover: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, The Little Star That Could, 2 p.m., and My House Has Stars, 3 p.m., Columbia Basin College’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
Mid-Columbia Boat Show, 10 a.m-7 p.m., Columbia Point Park and Marina, 400 Amon Dr., Richland. Free. Call 509-737-1166.
2017 Spring Bazaar & Flea Market, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Kennewick Valley Grange #731, 2611 S. Washington, Kennewick. Call 509-948-7512.
21st Annual Gem and Mineral Show, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Benton County Fairgrounds, 1500 South Oak Street, Kennewick. Cost: $5 for adults; children under 14 are free with paid adult admission. For more information, go to lakesidegemandmineralclub.com. Call 509-308-8312.
Winemakers Loft Food Truck Rally, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Winemakers Loft, 357 Port Ave., Prosser. Cost: $15-18. Food trucks + wine + live music, all day long, at the Winemaker’s Loft Food Truck Rally.
4th Annual Patriot Car Show, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Liberty Christian School, 2200 Williams Blvd., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-0602.
Prosser Science Expo, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Prosser City Park, Memorial St., Prosser. Free. Please join us for the Prosser Science Expo at the Prosser City Park. Speakers, booths, demonstrations, food truck and espresso stand, all science focused. Bee keepers, drone demonstrations, lego robotics, and more will be fun for all ages! Call 509-786-2460.
Music
Camerata Musica: Cotik-Lin Duo, 8.-10 p.m., Battelle Auditorium, 902 Battelle Blvd., Richland. Free. Argentina-born violinist and Chinese-American Pianist play works from Tartini, Sarasate, Schubert, Saint-Saens, Dvorak, Ravel, Gershwin, Gardel, and Piazolla. Call 509-946-1175.
Jazz Unlimited — Choirs, 7 a.m.-4 p.m., Columbia Basin College, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Free and open to the public. This event involves approximately 4,200 student performers from concert choirs and jazz choirs around the northwest. Schools will be competing from Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. Call 509-542-5531..
Nightlife
Clarice Swanson, Contemporary Jazz for a Cause, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
T-Zank & Ben Frankie w/C2B, G-LOC & HYPE, Savage sun & more, hip hop, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
sun | Apr. 23
Dance
Afternoon Jazz at the Pasco Eagles, 1 p.m.-4 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $7 members, $10 non-members. Call 509-943-9414.
Misc.
Mid-Columbia Boat Show, 10 a.m-4 p.m., Columbia Point Park and Marina, 400 Amon Dr., Richland. Free. Call 509-737-1166.
21st Annual Gem and Mineral Show, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Benton County Fairgrounds, 1500 South Oak Street, Kennewick. Cost: $5 for adults; children under 14 are free with paid adult admission. For more information, go to lakesidegemandmineralclub.com. Call 509-308-8312.
Music
Arias@The Emerald, Opera, 4-6 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Cost: $10 pre/$12 Day of Show. Professional singers and a pianist performing opera, art song, and music theater in Tri-Cities’ most popular rock/jazz venue. Tickets in advance at www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2905522. Call 509-946-9328.
