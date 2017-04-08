Mid-Columbia book groups to gather

Bookworm Book Club
731 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Suite 102, Kennewick. Call Marilyn McLaughlin, 509-735-9016.
6 p.m. second Tuesday of the month.
April 11: No selection provided.
Mid-Columbia Libraries
▪ Kennewick branch, 1620 S. Union St. Call Jan Wheaton, 509-582-4899.
7 p.m. second Tuesday of the month.
April 11: The Underground Railroad by Colton Whitehead
▪ Pasco branch, 1320 W. Hopkins St., basement. Call Susan Koenig, 509-545-6936.
1 p.m. third Wednesday of the month.
April 19: When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi
Richland Public Library
955 Northgate Drive.
▪ 6:30 p.m. third Monday of the month. Call Lisa Adams, 509-942-7678.
April 17: All the Kings Men by Robert Penn Warren
▪ 1 p.m. third Thursday of the month. Call Evelyn Painter, 509-420-4811.
April 20: The Hole We’re In by Gabriella Zevin
Grandview Library
500 W. Main St., Program Room. Call Paula Brotherton, 509-882-7035.
10 a.m. fourth Thursday of the month.
April 20: The Kitchen House by Kathleen Grissom
Coffee Break Book Club
Barnes & Noble Cafe, Columbia Center, Kennewick. Call Tricia Schierman, 509-619-3165.
7 p.m. last Thursday of the month.
April 27: The Life We Bury by Allen Eskens
Central Church
1124 Stevens Drive, Room 300, Richland. Call Helen Coleman, 509-375-5757.
1 p.m. first Thursday of the month.
May 4: The Girl Who Wrote in Silk By Kelli Estes
Adventures Underground Book Club
Caterpillar Cafe, 227 Simons St., Richland. Call Erin Sharp, 509-946-9893.
7 p.m. first Friday of the month.
May 5: No selection provided.
To have your book group included in this list, email nluzovich@tricityherald.com. Meetings must be open to the public.
