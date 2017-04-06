Arts & Entertainment

April 6, 2017 6:13 PM

Three Rivers Folklife Society presenting events in April

By Sara Schilling

Three Rivers Folklife Society is presenting several music performances in April. Here’s a roundup:

▪ April 8, Second Saturday Sea Song Singalong, an “exuberant singalong for land lubbers and sea aficionados alike.”

▪ April 14, traditional ‘60s style coffeehouse with an open mic followed by Seattle’s Tai Shan.

▪ April 20, Michael “Hawkeye” Herman presentation on Woody Guthrie.

▪ April 22, Michael “Hawkeye” Herman in concert.

▪ April 23, Michael “Hawkeye” Herman blues guitar workshop.

Times, locations and cover fees, which range from free to $15, are available at 3rfs.org.

