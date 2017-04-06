Woody Guthrie presentation set April 20 in Richland

Michael “Hawkeye” Herman is presenting Woody Guthrie in the Pacific Northwest/The Columbia River Songs on April 20 in Richland.
The free event starts at 7 p.m. at the Richland Public Library, 955 Northgate Drive.
It’s hosted by Three Rivers Folklife Society.
“The presentation will consist of (Herman’s) interpretations of Woody Guthrie’s songs on vocal and guitar, historical background accompanied by photo images, as well as stories and anecdotes on Guthrie’s life and times spent in the Northwest,” a news release said.
Comments