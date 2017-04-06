One-man show ‘John Muir: Watch, Pray and Fight’ set April 15 in Walla Walla

Gesa Power House Theatre is presenting John Muir: Watch, Pray and Fight at 7 p.m. April 15.
The one-man play is created and performed by Mark Raddatz.
“In order to capture the essence of the legendary mountaineer, naturalist and founder of the Sierra Club, Mark Raddatz composed the script entirely from Muir’s own words. This is not a biographical essay or paraphrase of an animal story. This is Muir as he would have appeared and spoken to an audience in his own time,” a news release said.
Tickets are $18 for adults and $15 for students. They’re available at phtww.com or by calling 509-529-6500.
