Jordan World Circus coming to Pasco on April 11

The Jordan World Circus is coming to Pasco on April 11.
The three-ring circus features aerial acts and animals, including tigers and elephants.
“In addition to the performing acts, kids will have the unique opportunity to ride and pet different types of animals,” according to information from TRAC.
Performances are at 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. April 11.
Tickets are available at tinyurl.com/pascojordancircus or at the door.
Tickets start at $10, not including service fees, if purchased in advance online. The price goes up at the door.
Comments