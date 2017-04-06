Play penned by young refugee to be performed April 8-9 in Kennewick as fundraiser

A fundraiser for the nonprofit Family Leaning Center is planned April 8-9 in Kennewick.
It will include a performance of the original play, The Journey of One Thousand Miles Begins With One Step, which was penned by Leon Mapenzi, a 17-year-old refugee from Congo.
Performances are at 2 and 7:30 p.m. April 8 and at 7:30 p.m. April 9 at Kennewick Christian Church, 1921 S. Olympia St.
Admission is free, but donations are encouraged.
Family Learning Center provides educational support and mentoring to refugees living in the Tri-Cities.
