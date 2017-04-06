STEAM Family Fun Workshop set April 8 at Reach center in Richland

A STEAM Family Fun Workshop is planned April 8 at the Reach center in Richland.
The event will run from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and include activities centered around the theme of water quality.
“The activities will have you exploring the Columbia River watershed and using chemistry and living things to learn about water quality,” a news release said.
Cost is admission to the Reach, which is $8 for adults and $6 for seniors, military and students. Children 5 and younger are admitted for free, as are Reach members.
The Reach is at 1943 Columbia Park Trail.
Comments