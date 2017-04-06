Tri-City things to do for April 7-17

Did you know you can search our online calendar?
fri | Apr. 7
Comedy
Alex Elkin, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Open Dancing Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St. Cost: $6. Email bethtrost@
yahoo.com or call 509-586-7609.
Film
Planetarium shows, IBEX: Search for the Edge of the Solar System, 7 p.m., and Supersonic Volcanoes, 8 p.m., Columbia Basin College’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Nightlife
Dan Myers (The Sonic Shaman), ambient, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. No cover. Call 509-946-9328.
The Javatones, rock and blues, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
The Black Rose Concept, 9 p.m., Towne Crier, 1319 George Washington Way, Richland. No cover. Call 509-946-9014.
Acousta Noir, 9 p.m., Hamley Steakhouse, Eight S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton. No cover. Call 541-278-1100.
sat | Apr. 8
Comedy
Alex Elkin, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, The Little Star That Could, 2 p.m., and My House Has Stars, 3 p.m., Columbia Basin College’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation Big Game Banquet, 4 p.m., TRAC, 6600 Burden Blvd., Pasco. Ticket prices vary. Includes dinner, raffles, silent and live auctions. Buy tickets at www.rmef.org. Call 509-947-3944.
All Things Poultry, 4-H-sponsored event with education opportunities, costume contests, egg decorating and more, 9 a.m., Benton County Fairgrounds, 1500 S. Oak St., Kennewick. Free. Call 509-582-6436 or email chick_day@yahoo.com.
Nightlife
The Olson Brothers, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Columbia Crest Winery, 178810 Highway 221, Paterson. No cover. Call 509-875-4227.
Jami Cooper & Aaron Nelson, Richland singer-songwriter, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Samuel Becerra, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Venezia Ristorante, 3280 George Washington Way, Richland. Cost: $10 and up. High-energy music of Mexico and South America. Call 509-371-8300.
Blu Meadows, Afro-Cuban/blues/reggae from Seattle, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Talks & Readings
Book signing with Dennis Dauble, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., The Bookworm Tri-Cities, 731 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Suite 102, Kennewick. Call 509-735-9036.
sun | Apr. 9
Dance
Afternoon Ballroom Dancing, 1-4 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St. Cost: $7. Call 509-946-6276.
Music
Sonic Escape, 3-5 p.m., Sunnyside High School, 1801 E. Edison Ave., Sunnyside. By Season ticket or $30 for adults, $5 for students. Featuring Maria Millar (violin) and Shawn Wyckoff (flute), a pair of Juilliard graduates who blend hyper-instrumentals, stories, dance moves and original works. Call 509-839-5222.
Sports
Big “Daddy” Swanson Memorial Golf Tournament, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Buckskins Golf Club, 1790 Bronco Ln., Richland. Cost: $30 a person. Call 509-420-4330.
mon | Apr. 10
Nightlife
Monday Musicians Showcase, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
tue | Apr. 11
Dance
Dance Lessons for Singles and Couples, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St. Cost: $6. Email bethtrost@yahoo.com or call 509-586-7609.
Misc.
The Jordan World Circus 2017, 4-6 p.m., 7:30-9:30 p.m., TRAC, 6600 Burden Blvd., Pasco. Cost: Adults $18, Children $14, Family Packs $40. Call 702-456-2642.
Talks & Readings
Plan B Poetry Slam, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
wed | Apr. 12
Dance
Live Cinema: “The Sleeping Beauty” - Royal Ballet, 6-9 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave. Walla Walla. Cost: $15 General Admission, $10 Students. Call 509-529-6500.
Nightlife
Jazz Night with Take 3 - Jazz Jam Night, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Jazz jams with some of the region’s finest up and coming talent! Call 509-946-9328.
The Mary Lou and Stevie Show, jazz standards, show tunes, ballads and blues, 6-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Art
Brushes and a Bottle, 6-8:30 p.m., Terra Blanca Winery & Estate Vineyard, 34715 Demoss Rd., Benton City. Cost: $40. Call 509-947-8551.
thu | Apr. 13
Comedy
Stacey Prussman, 8-9:30 p.m., Jokers Night Club, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Music
Washington Old Time Fiddlers Concert, 7-10 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 2500 Chester Rd., Richland. Free. Old Time Acoustic music. Call 509-591-0710.
Nightlife
Geeks Who Drink, pub trivia, 8-10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Talks & Readings
White Priviledge: The Other Side of Racial Inequality, 7 p.m., Mid-Columbia Libraries - Kennewick Branch, 1620 S. Union St. Free. Sociology professor Teresa Ciabattari leads an interactive conversation that explores what white privilege is. Call 509-542-5531.
WSU Extension Master Gardener Program, 6:30-9 p.m., Mid-Columbia Libraries - Kennewick Branch, 1620 S. Union St. Free. “Transplanting So You Don’t Lose Your Plants.” Class held inside the Library. Call 509-735-3551.
fri | Apr. 14
Comedy
Stacey Prussman, 8-9:30 p.m., Jokers Night Club, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Open Dancing Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St. Cost: $6. Email bethtrost@
yahoo.com or call 509-586-7609.
Music
Jazz Unlimited - Bands, 7 a.m.-4 p.m., Columbia Basin College — CBC Theatre, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Free. Over 4,200 student performers from groups around the northwest including high school concert bands, middle, junior, and high school jazz bands. Call 509-542-5531.
Jazz Unlimited Guest Artist Concert, 7:30 p.m., Art Fuller Auditorium, 500 S. Dayton St., Kennewick. Cost: $15 general, $10 students/seniors. Guest Artist Paquito D’Rivera, winner of 14 Grammy Awards. Also appearing, the CBC Jazz Ensemble. Call 509-542-5531.
Nightlife
Jeff Peterson, smooth jazz, standards, latin and retro pop, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. www.jeffpetersontrumpet.com Call 509-946-9328.
Brad Parsons Band, a genre-bending blend of psychedelic rock and Americana, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Blue Mountain Station at the Crier, 9 p.m., Towne Crier, 1319 George Washington Way, Richland. No cover. Call 509-946-9014.
Film
Planetarium shows, Stars of the Pharaohs, 7 p.m., and Planet Nine, 8 p.m., Columbia Basin College’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Theater
Antigone, 7:30-10 p.m., Hanford High School, 450 Hanford St., Richland. Cost: $8, $10 A classic Greek tragedy. Call 509-967-6500.
sat | Apr. 15
Comedy
Stacey Prussman, 8-9:30 p.m., Jokers Night Club, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Misc.
Bon Voyage French School Annual Café Day, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 2500 Chester Rd., Richland. Free. Open Café with traditional Parisian Café fare made by the students. Spring marketplace with 20 vendors. Silent Auction and Raffle. Easter Egg Hunt at 1 pm! Call 206-227-4304.
Tri-Cities Chapter of The Links, Inc. Annual Art Auction and Jazz Gala Scholarship Fundraiser: An Enchanted Evening, 6-11 p.m., Red Lion Hotel Pasco, 2525 N. 20th Ave, Pasco. Cost: $50. Dinner, dancing, auctions, and live R & B music, featuring the Seattle-based band Surround Sound. Call 253-606-4170.
Music
Jazz Unlimited - Bands, 7 a.m.-4 p.m., Columbia Basin College — CBC Theatre, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Free. Over 4,200 student performers from groups around the northwest including high school concert bands, middle, junior, and high school jazz bands. Call 509-542-5531.
Nightlife
Hank Cramer, folk, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Moonshine Mountain, Americana Folkgrass from Montana, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. No cover. Call 509-946-9328.
Tupelo Joe, 7-10 p.m., Budd’s Broiler, 450 Columbia Point Dr., Richland. Dale Selch and Veronica Whitish bring a fun feel-good time with their selection of classic and current tunes. Call 509-539-7271.
Film
Planetarium shows, Black Holes: the Other Side of Infinity, 2 p.m., and Secret Lives of Stars, # p.m., Columbia Basin College’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Theater
Antigone, 7:30-10 p.m., Hanford High School, 450 Hanford St., Richland. Cost: $8, $10 A classic Greek tragedy. Call 509-967-6500.
sun | Apr. 16
Dance
Afternoon Jazz at the Pasco Eagles, 1 p.m.-4 p.m. Apr. 16 to Apr. 16, Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $7 members, $10 non-members. Call 509-943-9414.
Misc.
Easter Egg Hunt at The River, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., The River Church, 1730 W. Park St., Pasco. Free. Kids are encouraged to bring their Easter basket or bag. Call 509-546-9353.
