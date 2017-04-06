Tickets for George Lopez, D.L. Hughley show in Yakima go on sale April 7

Comedians George Lopez and D.L. Hughley will perform at the Yakima Valley SunDome in June.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. April 7 through ticketswest.com, by calling 800-325-7328 or through the SunDome box office.
The show is at 8 p.m. June 23.
Lopez and Hughley have starred in TV and film.
Lopez is perhaps best known for his show George Lopez, which ran for six seasons on ABC.
Hughley also had a hit show on ABC, called The Hughleys, and starred in the docu-film The Original Kings of Comedy.
