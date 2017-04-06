Arts & Entertainment

April 6, 2017 5:02 PM

Tickets for George Lopez, D.L. Hughley show in Yakima go on sale April 7

By Sara Schilling

sschilling@tricityherald.com

Comedians George Lopez and D.L. Hughley will perform at the Yakima Valley SunDome in June.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. April 7 through ticketswest.com, by calling 800-325-7328 or through the SunDome box office.

The show is at 8 p.m. June 23.

Lopez and Hughley have starred in TV and film.

Lopez is perhaps best known for his show George Lopez, which ran for six seasons on ABC.

Hughley also had a hit show on ABC, called The Hughleys, and starred in the docu-film The Original Kings of Comedy.

Related content

Arts & Entertainment

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Accident scene in Richland

View more video

Entertainment Videos