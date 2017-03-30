Spokane artist to be featured at CBC gallery in April

A spring art exhibition at Columbia Basin College’s Esvelt Gallery will feature sculptures by Rob McKirdie of Spokane.
The show runs April 3-28. An opening reception is 6 p.m. April 6 at the gallery.
In his work, McKirdie “searches for fragments of everyday material culture to serve as inspiration and raw material to construct new identities and new ways of seeing,” a news release said. “The artist creates dynamic and intriguing sculpture that is both familiar and completely new when the re-purposed and fragmented elements are put in conversation with one another.”
The gallery is open 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 8:30 a.m. to noon Fridays.
