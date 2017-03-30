Concert honoring Tom Gnoza set April 1 in Richland

A concert honoring late Tri-City musician Tom Gnoza is planned April 1 at Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland.
Music starts at 5 p.m. The concert will feature Gnoza’s mother, Mary Lou, a jazz musician, plus many others, from Jo Kindle and the Eastern Oregon Playboys to Uncle Dirt Nap Revisited, Millionaires Club, Brian Holbrook, Kenny Day and John Bartholomew.
Suggested donation is $10. Proceeds will go to Hanford High School’s Special Olympics team.
Gnoza, 49, of Richland, a singer, songwriter and instrumentalist who became a luminary of the Tri-City music scene, died unexpectedly in his sleep in 2015.
