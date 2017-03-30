Mid-Columbia events March 31-April 9

Did you know you can search our online calendar?
fri | Mar. 31
Comedy
Joe Fontenot, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Open Dancing Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St. Cost: $6. Email bethtrost@yahoo.com or call 509-586-7609.
Film
Planetarium shows, Fractal Explorations, 7 p.m., and Oasis in Space, 8 p.m., Columbia Basin College’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Music
Mid-Columbia Mastersingers: Latin American Celebration, 7:30 p.m., St. Joseph Catholic Parish, 520 S. Garfield St., Kennewick. Cost: $22 in advance, $25 at door, K-12 are free. Call 509-460-1766.
Nightlife
Jami Cooper, singer-songwriter from Richland, 7-10 p.m., Budd’s Broiler, 450 Columbia Point Drive, Richland. No cover. A mix of originals and covers with blues, jazz and folk. Call 509-946-8178.
Tupelo Joe, 7-10 p.m., R.F. McDougall’s, 1705 Columbia Park Trail, Richland. Dale Selch and Veronica Whitish will play a mix of classic and current country, folk, pop, rock and originals. Call 509-539-7271.
The Hoyer Brothers, funk from Leavenworth, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Sports
Yakima Valley Sprint Car Challenge, season opener for Summer Thunder Sprint Car Series and Washington Modified Tour, 6-10 p.m., State Fair Park, 1301 S. Fair Ave., Yakima. Cost: $18-$23. Call 509-248-7160.
sat | Apr. 1
Art
James Christensen Tribute and Pamela Claflin Show, 1-4 p.m., Wenaha Gallery, 219 E. Main St., Dayton. One-day tribute to internationally acclaimed artist James Christensen, plus an art show of Kennewick painter Pamela Claflin. Call 509-382-2124.
Comedy
Joe Fontenot, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Salsa Saturday, 9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $7. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, Black Holes: the Other Side of Infinity, 2 p.m., and Secret Lives of Stars, 3 p.m., Columbia Basin College’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
The Shroud of Turin, Examining the Evidence, 10 a.m.-noon, Richland Public Library, 955 Northgate Drive. Free. Call 509-375-4770.
Music
Mid-Columbia Mastersingers: Latin American Celebration, 7:30 p.m., St. Joseph Catholic Parish, 520 S. Garfield St., Kennewick. Cost: $22 in advance, $25 at door, K-12 are free. Call 509-460-1766.
Juan Fonesca, live dinner music, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Venezia Ristorante, 3280 George Washington Way, Richland. Cost: $10 and up. Call 509-371-8300.
Nightlife
Second annual Tom Gnoza Memorial Concert, 5 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Proceeds to benefit charity. Call 509-946-9328.
Sports
Yakima Valley Sprint Car Challenge, season opener for Summer Thunder Sprint Car Series and Washington Modified Tour, 6-10 p.m., State Fair Park, 1301 S. Fair Ave., Yakima. Cost: $18-$23. Call 509-248-7160.
sun | Apr. 2
Misc.
The Shroud of Turin, Examining the Evidence, 2-4 p.m., Mid-Columbia Libraries, 1620 S. Union St., Kennewick. Free. Call 509-375-4770.
Music
Mid-Columbia Mastersingers: Latin American Celebration, 2 p.m., St. Joseph Catholic Parish, 520 S. Garfield St., Kennewick. Cost: $22 in advance, $25 at door, K-12 are free. Call 509-460-1766.
mon | Apr. 3
Nightlife
Monday Musicians Showcase, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Sports
Fans Night Out XIII, join Soroptimist International of Pasco/Kennewick for the Men’s College Basketball Championship game on large screens, 4:30-9 p.m., Three Rivers Convention Center, 7016 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Cost: $45 includes buffet dinner and chance to win 4K HDTV. Call 509-942-4260.
tue | Apr. 4
Dance
Dance Lessons for Singles and Couples, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St. Cost: $6. Email bethtrost@yahoo.com or call 509-586-7609.
Beginning Bellydance Class, all ages, sizes and skill levels, 7-8 p.m., Suzanne’s Dance Studio, 1393 George Washington Way, Suite 3, Richland. Cost: $5 a class.
Nightlife
The Raven and The Writing Desk, dark pop from Colorado, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
wed | Apr. 5
Nightlife
The Mary Lou and Stevie Show, jazz standards, show tunes, ballads and blues, 6-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Jazz Jam Night, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
The Young Irelanders, eclectic 21st century Irish music, 7-8:30 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Cost: $45-$35 reserved seating. Call 509-529-6500.
thu | Apr. 6
Comedy
Alex Elkin, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Nightlife
Geeks Who Drink, pub trivia, 8-10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Music
The Singer and the Songwriter, modern folk from Los Angeles, 5-8 p.m. Apr. 6, Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. No cover. Call 509-946-9328.
fri | Apr. 7
Comedy
Alex Elkin, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, IBEX: Search for the Edge of the Solar System, 7 p.m., and Supersonic Volcanoes, 8 p.m., Columbia Basin College’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Nightlife
The Javatones, rock and blues, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Dan Myers (The Sonic Shaman), ambient, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. No cover. Call 509-946-9328.
The Black Rose Concept, 9 p.m., Towne Crier, 1319 George Washington Way, Richland. No cover. Call 509-946-9014.
sat | Apr. 8
Comedy
Alex Elkin, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, The Little Star That Could, 2 p.m., and My House Has Stars, 3 p.m., Columbia Basin College’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Nightlife
Jami Cooper & Aaron Nelson, Richland singer-songwriter, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Blu Meadows, Afro-Cuban/blues/reggae from Seattle, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Special Event
All Things Poultry, 4-H-sponsored event with education opportunities, costume contests, egg decorating and more, 9 a.m., Benton County Fairgrounds, 1500 S. Oak St., Kennewick. Free. Call 509-582-6436 or email chick_day@yahoo.com.
sun |Apr. 9
Dance
Afternoon Ballroom Dancing, 1-4 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St. Cost: $7. Call 509-946-6276.
Comments