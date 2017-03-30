Arts & Entertainment

March 30, 2017 5:05 PM

Mid-Columbia events March 31-April 9

Tri-City Herald

fri | Mar. 31

Comedy

Joe Fontenot, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. Call 509-943-1173.

Dance

Open Dancing Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St. Cost: $6. Email bethtrost@yahoo.com or call 509-586-7609.

Film

Planetarium shows, Fractal Explorations, 7 p.m., and Oasis in Space, 8 p.m., Columbia Basin College’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.

Music

Mid-Columbia Mastersingers: Latin American Celebration, 7:30 p.m., St. Joseph Catholic Parish, 520 S. Garfield St., Kennewick. Cost: $22 in advance, $25 at door, K-12 are free. Call 509-460-1766.

Nightlife

Jami Cooper, singer-songwriter from Richland, 7-10 p.m., Budd’s Broiler, 450 Columbia Point Drive, Richland. No cover. A mix of originals and covers with blues, jazz and folk. Call 509-946-8178.

Tupelo Joe, 7-10 p.m., R.F. McDougall’s, 1705 Columbia Park Trail, Richland. Dale Selch and Veronica Whitish will play a mix of classic and current country, folk, pop, rock and originals. Call 509-539-7271.

The Hoyer Brothers, funk from Leavenworth, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.

Sports

Yakima Valley Sprint Car Challenge, season opener for Summer Thunder Sprint Car Series and Washington Modified Tour, 6-10 p.m., State Fair Park, 1301 S. Fair Ave., Yakima. Cost: $18-$23. Call 509-248-7160.

sat | Apr. 1

Art

James Christensen Tribute and Pamela Claflin Show, 1-4 p.m., Wenaha Gallery, 219 E. Main St., Dayton. One-day tribute to internationally acclaimed artist James Christensen, plus an art show of Kennewick painter Pamela Claflin. Call 509-382-2124.

Comedy

Joe Fontenot, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. Call 509-943-1173.

Dance

Salsa Saturday, 9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $7. Call 509-943-1173.

Film

Planetarium shows, Black Holes: the Other Side of Infinity, 2 p.m., and Secret Lives of Stars, 3 p.m., Columbia Basin College’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.

Misc.

The Shroud of Turin, Examining the Evidence, 10 a.m.-noon, Richland Public Library, 955 Northgate Drive. Free. Call 509-375-4770.

Music

Mid-Columbia Mastersingers: Latin American Celebration, 7:30 p.m., St. Joseph Catholic Parish, 520 S. Garfield St., Kennewick. Cost: $22 in advance, $25 at door, K-12 are free. Call 509-460-1766.

Juan Fonesca, live dinner music, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Venezia Ristorante, 3280 George Washington Way, Richland. Cost: $10 and up. Call 509-371-8300.

Nightlife

Second annual Tom Gnoza Memorial Concert, 5 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Proceeds to benefit charity. Call 509-946-9328.

Sports

Yakima Valley Sprint Car Challenge, season opener for Summer Thunder Sprint Car Series and Washington Modified Tour, 6-10 p.m., State Fair Park, 1301 S. Fair Ave., Yakima. Cost: $18-$23. Call 509-248-7160.

sun | Apr. 2

Misc.

The Shroud of Turin, Examining the Evidence, 2-4 p.m., Mid-Columbia Libraries, 1620 S. Union St., Kennewick. Free. Call 509-375-4770.

Music

Mid-Columbia Mastersingers: Latin American Celebration, 2 p.m., St. Joseph Catholic Parish, 520 S. Garfield St., Kennewick. Cost: $22 in advance, $25 at door, K-12 are free. Call 509-460-1766.

mon | Apr. 3

Nightlife

Monday Musicians Showcase, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.

Sports

Fans Night Out XIII, join Soroptimist International of Pasco/Kennewick for the Men’s College Basketball Championship game on large screens, 4:30-9 p.m., Three Rivers Convention Center, 7016 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Cost: $45 includes buffet dinner and chance to win 4K HDTV. Call 509-942-4260.

tue | Apr. 4

Dance

Dance Lessons for Singles and Couples, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St. Cost: $6. Email bethtrost@yahoo.com or call 509-586-7609.

Beginning Bellydance Class, all ages, sizes and skill levels, 7-8 p.m., Suzanne’s Dance Studio, 1393 George Washington Way, Suite 3, Richland. Cost: $5 a class.

Nightlife

The Raven and The Writing Desk, dark pop from Colorado, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.

wed | Apr. 5

Nightlife

The Mary Lou and Stevie Show, jazz standards, show tunes, ballads and blues, 6-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.

Jazz Jam Night, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.

The Young Irelanders, eclectic 21st century Irish music, 7-8:30 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Cost: $45-$35 reserved seating. Call 509-529-6500.

thu | Apr. 6

Comedy

Alex Elkin, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. Call 509-943-1173.

Nightlife

Geeks Who Drink, pub trivia, 8-10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.

Music

The Singer and the Songwriter, modern folk from Los Angeles, 5-8 p.m. Apr. 6, Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. No cover. Call 509-946-9328.

fri | Apr. 7

Comedy

Alex Elkin, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. Call 509-943-1173.

Film

Planetarium shows, IBEX: Search for the Edge of the Solar System, 7 p.m., and Supersonic Volcanoes, 8 p.m., Columbia Basin College’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.

Nightlife

The Javatones, rock and blues, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.

Dan Myers (The Sonic Shaman), ambient, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. No cover. Call 509-946-9328.

The Black Rose Concept, 9 p.m., Towne Crier, 1319 George Washington Way, Richland. No cover. Call 509-946-9014.

sat | Apr. 8

Comedy

Alex Elkin, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. Call 509-943-1173.

Film

Planetarium shows, The Little Star That Could, 2 p.m., and My House Has Stars, 3 p.m., Columbia Basin College’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.

Nightlife

Jami Cooper & Aaron Nelson, Richland singer-songwriter, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.

Blu Meadows, Afro-Cuban/blues/reggae from Seattle, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.

Special Event

All Things Poultry, 4-H-sponsored event with education opportunities, costume contests, egg decorating and more, 9 a.m., Benton County Fairgrounds, 1500 S. Oak St., Kennewick. Free. Call 509-582-6436 or email chick_day@yahoo.com.

sun |Apr. 9

Dance

Afternoon Ballroom Dancing, 1-4 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St. Cost: $7. Call 509-946-6276.

