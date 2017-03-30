New art exhibition explores WSU’s collection of underground comics

Adam Whittier was in Pullman last year, taking part in a conference, when he heard something unexpected:
Washington State University has an extensive assortment of underground comics — or comix — and small press treasures.
Whittier, a longtime fan of comics and an accomplished cartoonist, hadn’t heard of the collection before.
He dove into learning more — and to spreading the word about the trove of comics gold.
With help from Robert Franklin, an adjunct lecturer and historian, Whittier has put together A Life Underground: Exploring WSU’s Alternative Comix Collection.
The exhibition runs April 6-30 at The Art Center at WSU Tri-Cities in Richland. An opening reception starts at 5 p.m. April 6.
The goal is “to expose people to things they might not otherwise see and to let the WSU community know about this really great resource,” said Whittier, a student in WSU Tri-Cities’ Digital Technology and Culture program.
“I believe that comics are one of the most important, engaging, and inclusive forms of media that we have available to us,” he wrote in a statement for the show. “Underground comics of the type on display (in the exhibition) are a snapshot of a peculiar period and worldview, preserved for the exploration and wonderment of people today and generations to come.”
The show features works from the Steve Willis and Lynn Hansen collections.
Hansen was an avid collector and reviewer whose extensive comics assortment went to WSU upon his death in 1995. And Willis — he’s the reason WSU has such as extensive comics stash.
An underground cartoonist and small press editor, Willis began logging underground comics in the WSU library system while working as a catalog librarian there in the 1980s.
“It was kind of a subversive way to force institutional acceptance of this counter-culture, underground movement,” Franklin said.
The result is a powerful, important collection of work — one that paints a picture of an era, that shows how technology can change personal expression, he said.
“In (that time), the availability of cheap photocopying revolutionized the publishing world. People could broadcast their ideas. It allowed for this really amazingly diverse expression of ideas,” Franklin said.
He added, “this is the culture expressing itself. This isn’t us doing a history of this underground movement. We’re allowing these cartoonists to speak for themselves by showing their work.”
Franklin is assistant director of the Hanford History Project and director of the Hanford Oral History Project. While working on his master’s degree at WSU, he processed much of the underground comics collection.
Willis and his contemporaries “paved the way for a lot — they were practicing democracy in action,” using a new medium to illuminate, critique, explore, Franklin said.
“I hope people come away with a deeper appreciation for the wide variety of things we call art, and that art exists in many forms. And that this resource exists for people to enjoy and study,” he said.
Whittier said that, for him, working on the show has been a thrill. When he learned about the comics collection, he hated thinking about the works being tucked away, largely unseen by the wider world.
“It seemed so wrong that these comics, these wonderful comics, should languish un-utilized and unloved,” he wrote for the show. “So, inasmuch as my goal here is to expose an audience to the world of comics, there is also another goal: to expose the comics to an audience. Everybody — man, woman, child, and book—should benefit from the interaction.”
The Art Center is in the Consolidated Information Center at WSU Tri-Cities.
