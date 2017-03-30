Mini Summer Jam featuring Migos and more set June 8 in Kennewick

Another big name hip hop act is coming to the Toyota Center in Kennewick.
The rap group Migos will perform June 8, along with Lil Yachty, Eric Bellinger, Famous Dex, Luke Christopher and more. Tickets are on sale now.
Bonaphied Entertainment is presenting the show — the same Yakima-based company that also brought in Snoop Dogg last year and Lil Wayne and Russ in February.
“It’ll be fun, a summer jam, “ said La Fonte Joe, Bonaphied’s owner.
“Migos is at the top of their game right now. We’re getting them in the Tri-Cities at the peak of their career,” he said.
Made up of rappers Quavo, Takeoff and Offset, Migos currently has the No. 1 rap song in the country with Bad and Boujee.
Joe expects tickets for the show, called Mini Summer Jam, to go fast. A couple thousand already have been sold.
Tickets start at $42. They’re available through Ticketmaster and the Toyota Center box office; those purchased through the box office avoid service charges.
