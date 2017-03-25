Mid-Columbia book groups plan spring meetings

0:13 WATCH: Man attempts to get into car in Richland Pause

1:13 VIDEO: Adorable giant anteater born at Zoo Miami

3:40 N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off

2:01 'Beauty and the Beast' film trailer

3:19 Revisiting a WWII internment camp, to keep its story from fading

1:44 Gorsuch is an Originalist. What’s That?

2:31 'The Accountant' movie trailer

1:09 Snippet of Pasco police chase Sunday morning

0:49 One kitty, two kitty, three kitties in a Mississippi tree