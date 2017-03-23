Earth Hour event set March 25 at Reach center in Richland

Activities on sustainable energy and environmentally-friendly living are planned from 6 to 9:30 p.m. March 25 at the Reach center in Richland.
The museum and Go Green Tri-Cities are co-sponsors of the Earth Hour event.
A poster contest for kids is planned, experts from numerous groups will be on hand, and activities including a flashlight hike and rope labyrinth will be held.
Live music will be played, and wine and snacks will be available for purchase.
Cost is admission to the Reach, which is $8 for adults and $6 for seniors, students and military. Children ages 5 and younger are free.
The center is at 1943 Columbia Park Trail.
