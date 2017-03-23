Gallery at the Park featuring work by Michael Boynton and Steve O’Shea

The latest show at Gallery at the Park in Richland features work by Michael Boynton and Steve O’Shea.
It opens March 28 and runs through April 28. An opening reception is from 1 to 3 p.m. April 2.
Boynton, a Richland art teacher, will display Victorian-inspired steampunk pieces.
O’Shea, an illustrator, graphic artist, watercolorist and architect from Portland, will display watercolor images that have appeared on covers of the Seattle publication Kid’n Around.
Gallery at the Park is open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays at 89 Lee Blvd.
