Camerata Musica to present the Adaskin String Trio on March 25 in Richland

Camerata Musica is presenting the Adaskin String Trio on March 25 in Richland.
Showtime is 8 p.m. at the Battelle Auditorium on the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory campus.
The group will perform string trios by Beethoven and Roland-Manuel, with oboist Tom Gallant joining them for some pieces.
“The trio has toured throughout the U.S. and Canada, performing at venues such as the Corcoran Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C. and the Flagler Museum in Palm Beach, as well as in Boston, Los Angeles, Toronto, Montreal, and Chicago,” a news release said.
It includes violinists Emlyn Ngai and Steve Larson, along with cellist Mark Fraser.
Camerata Musica presents classical chamber music concerts.
The group doesn’t charge admission and instead relies on patrons and sponsorships to keep operating. The group’s patrons — who donate $100 or more a year — are named in the program and given priority seating before 7:45 p.m. After that, attendees are admitted on a first-come, first-served basis.
For more information, call 509-946- 1175 or email nhdoran@charter.net.
