Arts & Entertainment

March 23, 2017 5:54 PM

Annual quilt show and merchant mall set March 24-25 in Kennewick

By Sara Schilling

sschilling@tricityherald.com

Tri-City Quilters’ Guild is holding its 34th annual quilt show and merchant mall on March 24-25 at the Three Rivers Convention Center in Kennewick.

Admission is $8 and is good for both days. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 24 and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 25.

Guest artist is Jason Yenter, CEO and chief designer for In The Beginning Fabrics.

More than 35 sellers will be on hand with quilting and fiber arts merchandise, with early bird specials from 10 to 11 a.m. both days. Numerous displays and activities are planned.

For more information, go to tcquilters.org.

Related content

Arts & Entertainment

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Tri-City Quilter's Guild 34th annual Quilt Show

View more video

Entertainment Videos