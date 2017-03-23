ZZ Top, Phillip Phillips among acts playing Maryhill Winery & Amphitheatre this summer

Tickets for Maryhill Winery & Amphitheatre’s 2017 summer concert series go on sale March 24.
They will be available starting at 10 a.m. at maryhillwinery.com or through Ticketfly. Prices range from $46 to $100.
The Santana show on June 25 has already sold out, but the other concerts include Michael McDonald and Boz Scaggs on Aug. 12; ZZ Top and The Doobie Brothers on Aug. 26; Steve Winwood on Sept. 9; and Goo Goo Dolls and Phillip Phillips on Sept. 17. Gates open at 5 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m.
The venue, which includes a 4,000-seat amphitheater, is in Goldendale.
Comments