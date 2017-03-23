Arts & Entertainment

March 23, 2017 5:52 PM

ZZ Top, Phillip Phillips among acts playing Maryhill Winery & Amphitheatre this summer

By Sara Schilling

sschilling@tricityherald.com

GOLDENDALE

Tickets for Maryhill Winery & Amphitheatre’s 2017 summer concert series go on sale March 24.

They will be available starting at 10 a.m. at maryhillwinery.com or through Ticketfly. Prices range from $46 to $100.

The Santana show on June 25 has already sold out, but the other concerts include Michael McDonald and Boz Scaggs on Aug. 12; ZZ Top and The Doobie Brothers on Aug. 26; Steve Winwood on Sept. 9; and Goo Goo Dolls and Phillip Phillips on Sept. 17. Gates open at 5 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m.

The venue, which includes a 4,000-seat amphitheater, is in Goldendale.

Related content

Arts & Entertainment

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Tri-City Quilter's Guild 34th annual Quilt Show

View more video

Entertainment Videos