Columbia Center mall plans Easter Bunny photos, spring activities

Columbia Center mall in Kennewick is kicking off Easter activities March 24.
Starting at 10 a.m. March 24, children will be able to visit and take photos with the Easter Bunny. To reserve a spot, go to simon.noerrbunny.com. The bunny will be on hand at the mall daily through April 15.
A Bunny Bash is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 25, featuring arts, crafts, face painting and more.
A Caring Bunny event also is planned from 9 to 10:30 a.m. April 2. It’s a subdued Easter Bunny photo experience for children with special needs. To sign up, go to simon.com/caring-bunny.
Comments