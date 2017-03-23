Richland Players’ production of Calendar Girls continues the next two weekends.
Performances are at 8 p.m. March 24-25 and April 1, and at 2 p.m. March 26 and April 2.
The play is based on the 2003 Helen Mirren film of the same name. It centers on a group of middle-aged women who decide to spice up their civic group’s annual charity calendar by featuring tasteful nude photos of themselves instead of the usual bridges, churches and the like. As word of their project spreads, the press descends and all sorts of drama — and comedy — ensues.
The production doesn’t feature any actual nudity, but it is rated PG-13.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for seniors and students. They’re available at richlandplayers.org, by calling 509-943-1991 or at the theater box office.
The theater is at 608 The Parkway, Richland.
