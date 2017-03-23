Mid-Columbia Mastersingers, Chiawana High mariachi band join forces for concerts

Traditional mariachi music and classical choral music aren’t often thought of as going hand in hand.
But they’ll come together next week in a series of concerts honoring Latino culture.
Mid-Columbia Mastersingers and Chiawana High School’s Mariachi Halcón del Río are teaming up for three performances at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Kennewick.
Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. March 31 and April 1, and 2 p.m. April 2.
“It’s a great pairing,” said Justin Raffa, artistic director of Mid-Columbia Mastersingers and coordinator of the shows.
The Mastersingers also will perform some songs — all in Spanish — on their own.
They’re the final concerts in Mastersingers’ 2016-17 subscription season.
Raffa came to the Tri-Cities in 2008 to lead the choir. He was struck by the area’s large Latino presence and pledged to dedicate a concert each season to exploring and celebrating it through music.
That seems seems especially appropriate now in the current political climate, he said.
“As an artist, I want to remind the community of this wonderful cultural and musical heritage that we all should appreciate and enjoy,” he said.
Mariachi Halcón del Río is directed by Allen Madsen, a Pasco music teacher and Mastersingers’ accompanist.
Formed about three years ago, the ensemble includes 20 students playing guitar, trumpet and violin.
Mariachi Halcón del Río will perform some traditional mariachi songs on their own during the show, and will join with the Mastersingers for some tunes.
“Mariachi Halcón del Río has entertained audiences throughout Eastern Washington and has received superior ratings at the NCWMEA (North Central Washington Music Educators Association) Large Group Mariachi Festival. The group has participated in performances alongside the Grammy Award-winning Mariachi Divas, as well as performances at many events around the Tri-Cities. Mariachi Halcón del Río dedicates itself to presenting traditional and contemporary Mexican music and to bringing joy to all audiences,” a Mastersingers news release said.
The group will perform some traditional mariachi songs on their own during the show, and will join with the Mastersingers for some tunes.
The grand finale will include both groups performing versions of the classic La Bamba.
Raffa said to expect a bright, lively time.
The concert “will have a different flavor than what the Mastersingers usually present. It will have nothing overtly heavy or serious in nature,” he said. “(Mariachi music) is created by many members of our community and we have found a way to be involved with it and celebrate it and have some fun. People are going to really enjoy themselves.”
Tickets are $22 in advance and $25 at the door. K-12 students are admitted for free. All those attending their first Mastersingers concert also are admitted for free; simply tell an attendant at the door.
A group rate is available.
Advance tickets are available at the Mastersingers office and Tri-Cities Academy of Ballet and Music, both in Richland, and at midcolumbiamastersingers.org.
A “behind the music” talk starts 30 minutes before each show.
