In ACT’s latest show, iconic teen detective takes on ghostly mystery

Natalie Davis has been a Nancy Drew fan for years.
She’s read the books centered on the iconic teen sleuth, watched the movie starring Emma Roberts, even played a Nancy Drew computer game or two.
So for her, starring in Academy of Children’s Theatre’s production of Nancy Drew, Girl Detective is pretty special.
“I really looked up to (the character). She’s so confident and brave and clever. I’ve always wanted to be as confident as her,” Natalie said.
The show opens at March 24 at ACT, 213 Wellsian Way. Performances at 7 p.m. March 24-25, 31 and April 1, and at 3 p.m. March 26 and April 2.
The play’s big mystery centers on a possible hidden jewel stash, a theater company trying to stage a play, and a ghost — or is it a floating puppet? Or something else? — inspiring fright.
Natalie, 15, a freshmen at Hanford High School in Richland, leads a cast of 20 actors, ages 9 to adult.
The story originally was set in the 1940s, but director Emily Richman instead decided to play up its over-the-top Scooby Doo-esque vibe, so she moved it to the ’70s.
“We’ve amped up the ridiculousness, trying to make it as fun and as funny as possible,” Richman said.
Natalie said the tweaks are working well. “I think the audience is going to love the overdramatic, crazy take,” she said.
The teen got her start in acting a few years ago, earning a role in a Mid-Columbia Musical Theatre production of The Sound of Music.
The kids will think it is funny and enjoy the plot and the mystery. The adults are going to resonate with the look, the time period, the ‘Scooby Doo’ feel. It will be a fun little rollick that way.
Emily Richman, director
She had a small solo in the song The Lonely Goatherd. She was nervous beforehand, but blossomed on stage and has appeared in several productions since, including through ACT.
Natalie loves the challenge of acting, of delving into a character. She hopes to make it a career someday.
“Becoming another character — there are so many aspects, it’s so complicated. Unless you’re an actor yourself, you don’t realize how complicated it is to get into a character’s head, perform their movements, the way they talk. There’s so much going on that you have to pay attention,” she said. “It’s challenging but rewarding at the same time.”
She said playing the lead role in Nancy Drew, Girl Detective has been a lot of fun.
Richman said Natalie is doing well. “She’s taken on the challenge of the role so wonderfully,” the director said.
Richman noted that March is Women’s History Month, and said she’s glad to be involved in a show with a strong female lead and other important parts for girls.
While the play involves a possible ghost and a mystery, it’s not scary and is good for the whole family, Richman said.
“The kids will think it is funny and enjoy the plot and the mystery. The adults are going to resonate with the look, the time period, the Scooby Doo feel,” Richman said. “It will be a fun little rollick that way.”
Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for students and seniors and $9 for children 12 and younger. They’re available by calling 509-943-6027, at ACT or at academyofchildrenstheatre.org.
Sara Schilling: 509-582-1529, @SaraTCHerald
