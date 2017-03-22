New art exhibition in Richland celebrates fun, freedom, happiness

Chrissa Terrel was in the bulk food section of Winco a while back when something special happened.
It had been good year for her, but also a hard one. The simple act of scooping beans into a bag brought a smile to her face. Made her feel happy.
“I was excited about going home to cook them and paint,” she said. “It was a transcendent moment. I changed into a simpler person at that point.”
The Pasco artist, who goes by Arta Marie in her work, is using that moment as inspiration in her new solo exhibition, which opens March 24 at DrewBoy Creative gallery in Richland.
Called The Beans, the show will feature paintings, plus some other elements.
Chrissa Terrel said she wants the show to be fun and to inspire.
“We’re installing things in the room, playing with lighting and that kind of thing. We’re trying to create a sensory experience,” Terrel said.
An opening reception runs from 6 to 9 p.m. March 24 at the gallery, 285 Williams Blvd.
The 18-and-older event is sponsored by Cox Creative Ventures and will include drinks served by the Emerald of Siam. A donation of $4 is suggested at the door.
Show-goers should get lost in the shapes and bright colors. They should dig into their closets and pull out the clothes they’ve been saving for a special occasion.
“I hope people dress up and interact with the art, with others. Maybe they’re transformed by The Beans,” she said.
You can’t help put look at the pieces and fall in love with them..
Davin Diaz, founder of DrewBoy Creative
Terrel has been making art for years, becoming more serious about it around four years ago.
She’s co-director of SCRAP Tri-Cities, a creative reuse center in downtown Kennewick.
SCRAP has a variety of art and craft supplies, holds classes and supports the local arts community.
Davin Diaz, founder of DrewBoy Creative, said Terrel is an inspiring artist who’s tapped into something real and visceral in her work.
“Her art captures an emotion that I think a lot of artists try to get to, but never quite do. And she does it in a way that’s completely Chrissa,” Diaz said. “You can’t help put look at the pieces and fall in love with them, whether it’s her figurative work or her conceptual work.”
Diaz said he’s excited about her show.
For Terrel, creating the pieces that will be featured in The Beans was rewarding and renewing.
“The show has come from this point of extreme joy and acceptance and living without fear and being really open,” she said. “It’s not like everything is perfect. Nothing’s perfect. But when I was making these (pieces), I was able to feel free, happy and open. Now I just want to show them to everyone.”
Terrel’s work will be on display at DrewBoy through April 9.
Sara Schilling: 509-582-1529, @SaraTCHerald
IF YOU GO
What: The Beans art show by Arta Marie.
When: From 6 to 9 p.m. March 24.
Where: DrewBoy Creative gallery at Confluent Space Tri-Cities, 285 Williams Blvd., Richland.
Cost: $4 suggested donation at the door.
