Tri-City things to do for March 24-April 2

fri | Mar. 24
Comedy
Ngaio Bealum, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Open Dancing Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St. Cost: $6. Email bethtrost@
yahoo.com or call 509-586-7609.
Film
Planetarium shows, Planet Nine, 7 p.m., and Two Small Pieces of Glass; The Amazing Telescope, 8 p.m., Columbia Basin College’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Nightlife
Jeff Peterson, jazz trumpet, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Tupelo Joe, country, folk, pop and rock, 6-9 p.m., the Kitchen at Barnard Griffin Winery, 878 Tulip Lane, Richland. Call 509-627-0266.
Ruido Instinto, Latin rock, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Badlandz, 9 p.m., Towne Crier, 1319 George Washington Way, Richland. No cover. Call 509-946-9014.
Wayne ‘The Train’ Hancock, honky-tonk, western swing, blues, Texas rockabilly and big band, 7-10 p.m., Charles Smith Wines, 35 S. Spokane St., Walla Walla. Cost: $15. Food truck will be on-site. Tickets at the tasting room or ticketfly.com. Call 509-526-5230.
Misc.
Mom’s Night Out, vendors, make-and-take opportunities, chair massages, hairstylist and more; raffle and Italian soda sales benefit Maya Angelou PTO, 6-10 p.m., Maya Angelou Elementary School, 6001 Road 84, Pasco. Free.
Ribbons & Rhythm, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Gold’s Gym, 2909 Duportail St., Richland. Cost: $10. Join two cancer survivors for an ’80s-themed dance party fundraiser. Proceeds benefit Warrior Sisterhood, a support group committed to empowering local women with cancer or a cancer-related diagnosis and survivors. Tickets available at Richland site or the Tri-Cities Cancer Center, 7350 W. Deschutes Ave., Kennewick. Call 509-420-2121.
sat | Mar. 25
Comedy
Ngaio Bealum, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Salsa Saturday, 9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $7. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, My House Has Stars, 2 p.m., and The Zula Patrol: Under the Weather, 3 p.m., Columbia Basin College’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
Earth Hour, 6-9:30 p.m., Hanford Reach Interpretive Center, 1943 Columbia Park Trail, Richland. Cost: $8 for adults, $6 for students, military and senior citizens. Kids 5 and under and Reach Members are free. The event includes environmental exhibits, hands-on activities, candle making, create posters, a rope labyrinth, live acoustic music, stargazing, a guided night hike to look for critters and a campfire. For the adults, there will be electric vehicles for a Q&A and organic wines for tasting. Call 509-539-6453.
Nightlife
Badger Mountain Dry Band, bluegrass, gospel, rock, swing, country and more; 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Six Gun Quota/Veio/Helldorado/Children of the sun, metal, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
sun | Mar. 26
Dance
Afternoon Ballroom Dancing, 1-4 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St. Cost: $7. Call 509-946-6276.
mon | Mar. 27
Nightlife
Monday Musicians Showcase, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
tue | Mar. 28
Dance
Dance Lessons for Singles and Couples, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St. Cost: $6. Email bethtrost@yahoo.com or call 509-586-7609.
Theater
‘Skippyjon Jones — Snow What,’ 10 a.m. and noon, The Capitol Theatre, 19 S. Third St., Yakima. Cost: $5. Mirror, mirror on the wall, who is the bravest of them all? Skippyjon Jones, the Siamese cat who thinks he’s a Chihuahua. While his sisters listen to Snow White and the Seven Dwarves, Skippy heads off for the real adventure as his alter ego Skippito Friskito.
Seattle Shakespeare Company: ‘The Taming of the Shrew,’ 6:30-8 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, 123 N Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee. Cost: $10. Kate and Petruchio go toe-to-toe when they first meet under less than ideal circumstances, but when scorn softens, can these two headstrong personalities find common ground when it comes to marriage? A hilarious battle of the sexes. This production is bilingual in Spanish and English. Call 509-663-2787.
wed | Mar. 29
Film
‘SEED: The Untold Story,’ award-winning documentary, 7-9 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Cost: $15 for general admission and $10 for students. The film’s co-director and co-producer Jon Betz, a Walla Walla native, will participate in a talkback session following the screening. SEED: The Untold Story follows passionate seed keepers protecting our 12,000 year-old food legacy. Tickets available at www.phtww.com or by calling the box office at 509-529-6500 or at the door.
Nightlife
The Mary Lou and Stevie Show, jazz standards, show tunes, ballads and blues, 6-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Jazz Jam Night, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
thu | Mar. 30
Comedy
Joe Fontenot, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Nightlife
Cindy McKay & Sally O’Neal, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. McKay will sing tunes ranging from Stevie Nicks to James Taylor. Call 509-946-9328.
Geeks Who Drink, pub trivia, 8-10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Karaoke with Amber Bamber, 10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Theater
Seattle Opera: ‘Cinderella in Spain,’ 6:30-8 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, 123 N Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee. Cost: $10. This updated take on a classic is inspired by various global retellings of the timeless rags-to-riches tale. Call 509-663-2787.
fri | Mar. 31
Comedy
Joe Fontenot, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Open Dancing Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St. Cost: $6. Email bethtrost@yahoo.com or call 509-586-7609.
Film
Planetarium shows, Fractal Explorations, 7 p.m., and Oasis in Space, 8 p.m., Columbia Basin College’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Music
Mid-Columbia Mastersingers: Latin American Celebration, 7:30 p.m., St. Joseph Catholic Parish, 520 S Garfield St, Kennewick. Cost: $22 in advance, $25 at door, K-12 are free. Call 509-460-1766.
Nightlife
Jami Cooper, singer and songwriter from Richland, 7-10 p.m., Budd’s Broiler, 450 Columbia Point Drive, Richland. No cover. She plays a mix of originals and covers with blues, jazz and folk. Call 509-946-8178.
Tupelo Joe, 7-10 p.m., R.F. McDougall’s, 1705 Columbia Park Trail, Richland. Dale Selch and Veronica Whitish will play a mix of classic and current country, folk, pop, rock and originals. Call 509-539-7271.
The Hoyer Brothers, funk from Leavenworth, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
sat | Apr. 1
Comedy
Joe Fontenot, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Salsa Saturday, 9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $7. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, TBA, 2 p.m., and TBA, 3 p.m., Columbia Basin College’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
The Shroud of Turin, Examining the Evidence, 10 a.m.-12 a.m., Richland Public Library, 955 Northgate Drive. Free. Call 509-375-4770.
Music
Mid-Columbia Mastersingers: Latin American Celebration, 7:30 p.m., St. Joseph Catholic Parish, 520 S Garfield St, Kennewick. Cost: $22 in advance, $25 at door, K-12 are free. Call 509-460-1766.
James Christensen Tribute and Pamela Claflin Show, 1-4 p.m., Wenaha Gallery, 219 East Main St., Dayton. One-day tribute to internationally acclaimed artist James Christensen, plus an art show of Kennewick painter Pamela Claflin. Call 509-382-2124.
Nightlife
Second annual Tom Gnoza Memorial Concert, 5 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Proceeds to benefit charity. Call 509-946-9328.
sun | Apr. 2
Misc.
The Shroud of Turin, Examining the Evidence, 2-4 p.m., Mid-Columbia Libraries, 1620 S. Union St., Kennewick. Free. Call 509-375-4770.
Music
Mid-Columbia Mastersingers: Latin American Celebration, 2 p.m., St. Joseph Catholic Parish, 520 S Garfield St, Kennewick. Cost: $22 in advance, $25 at door, K-12 are free. Call 509-460-1766.
