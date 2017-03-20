Tri-City things to do for March 24-April 2

4:03 Pasco police have a hit with karaoke video Pause

4:21 Comey confirms FBI investigating Russia interference in 2016 U.S. presidential Election

1:05 Lambs visit West Richland Library on first day of spring for story time activity

2:22 Katy Perry says she 'prayed the gay away' as a youth, learning later to stand for equality

1:13 VIDEO: Adorable giant anteater born at Zoo Miami

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

0:52 It's spring here, but scientists at the South Pole are prepping for winter

1:05 Whip up great guacamole in time for the Super Bowl

0:10 Video shows Donald Trump, Jr. helping to push woman's broken-down car