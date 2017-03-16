Theater company holding ‘Midsummer Night’s Dream’ auditions March 19-20

The Rude Mechanicals theater company is holding auditions March 19-20 for its upcoming production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream.
Robert Hanson is directing. The show will be geared toward an adult crowd, so actors must be 18 or older to tryout.
Shakespeare’s classic comedy features young lovers, fairies, an acting troupe and more. The Rude Mechanicals’ version will be set in an urban world.
To make an audition appointment or for more information, e-mail Artistic Director Ellicia Elliott at ellicia@rmtheatre.org.
Rehearsals will be held Sunday afternoons in March, and then move to Monday to Thursday evenings and Sunday afternoons in April. Performances are in June.
