Dayton Historic Depot debuts new exhibit

Dayton Historic Depot has a new exhibit featuring small electric appliances and domestic gadgets from the early 20th century.
“This exhibit examines the intersection of changing women’s roles, consumerism and rural electrification. It tells the story of how industrialization increased the number of standardized products available, and advertisers taught us to ‘need’ an ever-increasing number of gadgets,” a news release said. “Women were taught by home economists how to shop for the home, and as an increasing number of women worked outside the home, industries sought to create items that might simplify the housework.”
The depot is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays. It’s at 222 E. Commercial Ave.
