Filmed versions of plays, ballet and more kicks off March 22 in Walla Walla

A new Live Cinema series kicks off March 22 at Gesa Power House Theatre in Walla Walla.
The series will feature screenings of productions by the Royal Shakespeare Company, Royal Ballet and Royal Opera.
“Direct from England, these productions are filmed live and rebroadcast internationally to select screens,” a news release said.
First up is the Royal Shakespeare Company’s production of Shakespeare’s The Tempest. The screening starts at 6 p.m. March 22, with a run time of 2 hours and 45 minutes and one intermission.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students. They’re available at phtww.com or by calling 509-529-6500.
