‘The Last Five Years’ continues March 18 in Walla Walla

Another performance of the The Last Five Years is March 18 at Gesa Power House Theatre in Walla Walla.
Showtime is 7 p.m.
The musical centers on a two young New Yorkers who fall in and out of love over five years. “The show’s unconventional structure consists of Cathy, the woman, telling her story starting at the end and working backward, while the male character, Jamie, tells his story chronologically. The two characters only meet once, at their wedding in the middle of the show,” a news release said.
Tyson Kaup, a Walla Walla native who graduated from New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts, is directing and starring as Jamie.
Sarah Bess Hemenway plays Cathy.
Local musicians provide accompaniment.
Tickets start at $25 for adults and $18 for students. They’re available at phtww.com or by calling 509-529-6500.
