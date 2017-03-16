Arts & Entertainment

March 16, 2017 4:53 PM

‘The Last Five Years’ continues March 18 in Walla Walla

By Sara Schilling

sschilling@tricityherald.com

WALLA WALLA

Another performance of the The Last Five Years is March 18 at Gesa Power House Theatre in Walla Walla.

Showtime is 7 p.m.

The musical centers on a two young New Yorkers who fall in and out of love over five years. “The show’s unconventional structure consists of Cathy, the woman, telling her story starting at the end and working backward, while the male character, Jamie, tells his story chronologically. The two characters only meet once, at their wedding in the middle of the show,” a news release said.

Tyson Kaup, a Walla Walla native who graduated from New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts, is directing and starring as Jamie.

Sarah Bess Hemenway plays Cathy.

Local musicians provide accompaniment.

Tickets start at $25 for adults and $18 for students. They’re available at phtww.com or by calling 509-529-6500.

Related content

Arts & Entertainment

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Surveillance video shows woman jumping from trunk after kidnapping in Alabama

View more video

Entertainment Videos