Reach center in Richland plans Spring Seed Swap

A Spring Seed Swap is planned March 18 at the Reach museum in Richland.
Ben Franklin Transit is co-sponsoring the event, which runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and includes hands-on activities and crafts.
“Spring is on its way, so it’s time to get your garden started. Bring your extra seeds to share, and take home some new ones to try,” a news release said.
Cost is admission to the Reach, which is $8 for adults and $6 for seniors, military and students. Children age 5 and younger are admitted for free.
More on the Reach: visitthereach.org.
