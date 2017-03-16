Arts & Entertainment

Reach center in Richland plans Spring Seed Swap

By Sara Schilling

A Spring Seed Swap is planned March 18 at the Reach museum in Richland.

Ben Franklin Transit is co-sponsoring the event, which runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and includes hands-on activities and crafts.

“Spring is on its way, so it’s time to get your garden started. Bring your extra seeds to share, and take home some new ones to try,” a news release said.

Cost is admission to the Reach, which is $8 for adults and $6 for seniors, military and students. Children age 5 and younger are admitted for free.

More on the Reach: visitthereach.org.

