Film festival holding Scary Saturday event March 18 in Richland

TRIFI International Film Festival is holding a Scary Saturday event on March 18 at Confluent Space Tri-Cities in Richland.
The evening of short, independent horror films from around the world runs from 6 to 9:30 p.m.
The films on the schedule include the latest from John and Sarah Fitzpatrick’s Scary Endings series and from indie horror director Patrick Rea’s Grave Danger.
Cost is $5. Those who come dressed in costume will be admitted for free. Tickets are available at the door.
Confluent Space is at 285 Williams Blvd.
