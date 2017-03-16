Arts & Entertainment

March 16, 2017 4:52 PM

Film festival holding Scary Saturday event March 18 in Richland

By Sara Schilling

sschilling@tricityherald.com

TRIFI International Film Festival is holding a Scary Saturday event on March 18 at Confluent Space Tri-Cities in Richland.

The evening of short, independent horror films from around the world runs from 6 to 9:30 p.m.

The films on the schedule include the latest from John and Sarah Fitzpatrick’s Scary Endings series and from indie horror director Patrick Rea’s Grave Danger.

Cost is $5. Those who come dressed in costume will be admitted for free. Tickets are available at the door.

Confluent Space is at 285 Williams Blvd.

