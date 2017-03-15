Artistry in Wood show planned March 18-19 in Kennewick

Tom Collins has been fascinated with wood carving for years — since he was a little boy sitting on his grandfather’s knee as the older man made him a willow whistle.
“I have felt that this memory has given me rhythm and rhyme to my life,” Collins wrote in a narrative about his carving. “I desire to communicate some of the deeper things I have learned through the medium of wood.”
He’ll get the chance this weekend when he attends the Tri-Cities Wood Carvers Association’s annual Artistry in Wood show and sale as featured carver.
The event is March 18-19 at Tri-Tech Skills Center, 5929 W. Metaline Ave., Kennewick.
Collins, 64, of Plains, Mont., said it’s an honor to show his work. He’s practiced wood carving on and off for years, becoming serious about it roughly seven years ago.
He’s tried caricature, stylistic and impressionistic carvings, but always came back to making realistic pieces. It’s his preferred style.
He’ll bring several pieces to the Kennewick event that demonstrate his knack for realism, including a carving he made of his grandson Aaron.
The boy was adopted by Collins’ son and daughter-in-law from Sierra Leone when he was about 5 years old.
He struggled in his new setting and came to live with Collins and his wife, Terry, at about age 10.
“He was a lot like the solid cube of butternut sitting on my carving bench, rigid and unapproachable,” Collins said.
The thing that really strikes me is that — when you’ve lived as long as I have, you have some values and to be able to communicate some of that through the carving (is special).
As a way to build respect and connection, Collins began a carving of the boy.
“The chips began to fly and Aaron’s personality was both released and revealed. Carving on the profile to capture the character and then the front of the face to reveal a kind heart, that was so deeply hidden, Aaron, both the carving and the kid, began to take shape,” Collins wrote.
Aaron is nearly 18 now and doing well, Collins said. He said the carving he made of his grandson is his all-time favorite.
Collins and his wife ran a Christian high adventure camp, called Camp Bighorn, for nearly three decades. He’s retired now, and he finds wood carving fulfilling.
He loves the challenge of it, he said, as well as the chance to express himself through the medium.
“The thing that really strikes me is that — when you’ve lived as long as I have, you have some values and to be able to communicate some of that through the carving (is special),” he said. “That’s one of the reasons I carve — to express things I think are valuable.”
Artistry in Wood runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 18 and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 19. It will include hundreds of carvings and raffle items.
Admission is $3 for adults. Children 12 and younger are admitted for free.
