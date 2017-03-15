Tri-City things to do for March 17-26

Did you know you can search our online calendar?
fri | Mar. 17
Comedy
Sean Peabody, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Afternoon Ballroom Dancing, 1-3:45 p.m., Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Park Drive. Cost: $6. Call 509-946-5385.
Open Dancing Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St. Cost: $6. Email bethtrost@
yahoo.com or call 509-586-7609.
Film
Planetarium shows, Fractal Explorations, 7 p.m., and Oasis in Space, 8 p.m., Columbia Basin College’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Nightlife
St. Patty’s Day Bash, 6 p.m. Celtic band Skweeze the Weezle, 9 p.m. Color Blind, Towne Crier, 1319 George Washington Way, Richland. No cover. Call 509-946-9014.
The Bailey Ehrgott Quintet, 5-8 p.m., jazz, Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Housebroken, 5-8 p.m., modern acoustic favorites, Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Badland Nomad, Pastel Motel, Volcanoes on the Sun, Lucas Saves the World, 9-10:45 p.m., all-ages rock show, Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Cost: $5. Call 509-946-9328.
St. Patrick’s Party Room, 9:30 p.m., old-school hip-hop and party favorites from Seattle DJ. Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $5. Call 509-943-1173.
Music
Fern Hill concert, 7-9 p.m., traditional bluegrass, 5601 W. Clearwater Ave., Suite 109, Kennewick. Cost: $15 through Brown Paper Tickets, $20 at the door. Call 509-492-1555.
Misc.
Shamrock Shakedown, 7 p.m., Parkade Bar and Grill, 207 W. Kennewick Ave. Pay to sing karaoke, pay for others to sing or buy insurance so you don’t have to sing; plus raffle, drink specials and more. A portion of proceeds benefit Warrior Sisterhood, a support group for local women with cancer or a cancer-related diagnosis and survivors. Call 509-586-6006.
Custer’s 18th annual Spring Arts & Crafts Show, 150 Northwest artisans and specialty foods, TRAC, 6600 Burden Blvd., Pasco. Cost: $7 adults, kids 12 and under free. Call 509-924-0588.
Sports
Spokane Chiefs at Tri-City Americans junior hockey, 7 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. $20 and up. Tickets at the box office or at www.ticketmaster.com.
Theater
‘Little Shop of Horrors,’ 7-9:30 p.m., Southridge High School, 3320 Southridge Blvd., Kennewick. Cost: $6 for students/seniors, $10 for adults. Seymour, Audrey and the residents of Skid Row come face to face with a terrifying threat of an extraterrestrial, carnivorous plant they call Audrey II. Rated PG; parents should use discretion.
J.R.R. Tolkiens’s ‘The Hobbit,’ 7 p.m., Chiawana High School, 8125 W. Argent Road, Pasco. Cost: $10 in advance or $12 at the door. Call 509-543-6786, ext. 5605.
Mid-Columbia Ballet presents Spring Mixed Repertory, 7-9 p.m., Richland High School, 930 Long Ave., Richland. Cost: $20 adults and $10 children/students/seniors. Includes Swan Lake Act II, Little Red Riding Hood and two new contemporary ballets by Rex Wheeler and Philip Strom. Call: 509-946-5417.
sat Mar. 18
Comedy
Sean Peabody, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Barn Dance, 6-8 p.m., Tucannon Cellars, 40504 Demoss Road, Benton City. Learn the moves and calls in the first hour, then the second hour will be an all-out barn dance. Wine tasting included. Cost: $10 in advance, $15 at the door. Free to Tucannon Club Members and one guest. Call 509-545-9588.
Salsa Saturday, 9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $7. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, Cell! Cell! Cell!, 2 p.m., and Secrets of the Sun, 3 p.m., Columbia Basin College’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Halloween in March, 6-9:30 p.m., TRIFI Film Festival showing independent horror film shorts from around the globe. Confluent Space, 285 Williams Blvd., Richland. Cost: $5. Call 509-727-2507.
Music
Brandon Heath, 7-9:30 p.m., Christian rock, South Hills Church, worship center, 3700 W. 27th Ave., Kennewick. Cost: $12 in advance, $20 at the door. Doors open at 6 p.m. Call 509-586-6101.
Yakima Symphony Orchestra: ‘A Brave New World,’ 7:30 p.m., Capitol Theatre, 19 S. Third St., Yakima. Cost: $9-$59. 20th century masterworks, including Strauss’ Dance of the Seven Veils with belly dancers, the Sibelius Violin Concerto, Stravinsky’s Petrushka with Portland’s Tears of Joy puppet theater, and the Yakima premiere of principal clarinet Angelique Poteat’s Beyond Much Difference.
Tumbleweed Benefit Concert, 7:30-10 p.m., Community Unitarian Universalist Church, 2819 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $14 general, $12 seniors, students and members. Dan Maher and Badger Mountain Dry Band to perform benefit concert for Tumbleweed Music Festival. Call 509-947-6735.
Nightlife
Three Rivers Saxtette, 5-8 p.m., saxophone quartet, Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Apophus, 9 p.m., rock, Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
MISC.
POPP Pooch n Pal Fun Run, 9 a.m.-noon, Columbia Point Marina, Richland. Cost: $25. Animal lovers, runners and animal-loving runners invited to run or walk a 5k or 1-mile course. Kids, strollers and friendly dogs welcome. Costumes with a western theme encouraged. Sign up at www.popptricities.org or on the morning of the event. Coffee and Spudnuts provided. Call 509-943-4722.
Custer’s 18th annual Spring Arts & Crafts Show, 150 Northwest artisans and specialty foods, TRAC, 6600 Burden Blvd., Pasco. Cost: $7 adults, kids 12 and under free. Call 509-924-0588.
Theater
‘Little Shop of Horrors,’ 7-9:30 p.m., Southridge High School, 3320 Southridge Blvd., Kennewick. Cost: $6 for students/seniors, $10 for adults. Come witness the story of Seymour, Audrey and the residents of Skid Row as they come face to face with the terrifying threat of an extraterrestrial, carnivorous plant they call Audrey II. Rated PG; parents should use discretion.
‘The Last Five Years,’ 7-8:30 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Cost: $35 to $25 for adults; $18 for students. The intimate modern musical about two young New Yorkers who fall in and out of love over the course of five years. Call 509-529-6500.
J.R.R. Tolkiens’s ‘The Hobbit,’ 7 p.m., Chiawana High School, 8125 W. Argent Road, Pasco. Cost: $10 in advance or $12 at the door. Call 509-543-6786, ext. 5605.
Mid-Columbia Ballet presents Spring Mixed Repertory, 3-5 p.m., Richland High School, 930 Long Ave. Cost: $20 adults and $10 children/students/seniors. Includes Swan Lake Act II, Little Red Riding Hood and two contemporary ballets by Rex Wheeler and Philip Strom. Call 509-946-5417.
Mid-Columbia Ballet sensory-friendly performance: ‘Little Red Riding Hood,’ noon-12:30 p.m., Richland High School, 930 Long Ave. Free, but registration required at mcb@midcolumbiaballet.org. They will turn up the lights and lower the music for a 20-minute performance created for families with children who have special needs, such as autism spectrum disorder or related disorders.
sun | Mar. 19
Dance
Afternoon Jazz at the Pasco Eagles, dance or listen, 1-4 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St. Cost: $10; $7 for members. Call: 509-943-9414.
Misc.
Custer’s 18th annual Spring Arts & Crafts Show, 150 Northwest artisans and specialty foods, TRAC, 6600 Burden Blvd., Pasco. Cost: $7 adults, kids 12 and under free. Call 509-924-0588.
Sports
Everett Silvertips at Tri-City Americans junior hockey, 5 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. $20 and up. Tickets at the box office or at www.ticketmaster.com.
mon | Mar. 20
Music
Monday Musicians Showcase, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Hosted by The Coast. Call 509-946-9328.
tue | Mar. 21
Dance
Dance Lessons for Singles and Couples, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St. Cost: $6. bethtrost@yahoo.com or call 509-586-7609.
wed | Mar. 22
Music
The Mary Lou and Stevie Show, jazz standards, show tunes, ballads and blues, 6-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Jazz Jam Night, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Misc.
Author Lisa Genova, 11 a.m., The Capitol Theatre, 19 S. Third St., Yakima. Neuroscientist Lisa Genova’s debut novel Still Alice and the subsequent movie are about a Harvard professor who suffers from early onset Alzheimer’s disease.
Film
Royal Shakespeare Company’s “The Tempest,” 6-9 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Production featuring some of today’s most advanced technology was filmed live in Stratford-Upon-Avon. Cost: $15 general, $10 students. Tickets: phtww.com or 509-529-6500.
thu | Mar. 23
Comedy
Ngaio Bealum, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Nightlife
Nick & Luke, Americana and bluegrass, 6-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. No cover. Call 509-946-9328.
Geeks Who Drink, pub trivia, 8-10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Karaoke with Amber Bamber, 10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
fri | Mar. 24
Comedy
Ngaio Bealum, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, Planet Nine, 7 p.m., and Two Small Pieces of Glass; The Amazing Telescope, 8 p.m., Columbia Basin College’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Nightlife
Jeff Peterson, jazz trumpet, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Ruido Instinto, Latin rock, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Tupelo Joe, country, folk, pop and rock, 6-9 p.m., the Kitchen at Barnard Griffin Winery, 878 Tulip Lane, Richland. Call 509-627-0266.
Badlandz, 9 p.m., Towne Crier, 1319 George Washington Way, Richland. No cover. Call 509-946-9014.
Wayne ‘The Train’ Hancock, honky-tonk, western swing, blues, Texas rockabilly and big band, 7-10 p.m., Charles Smith Wines, 35 S. Spokane St., Walla Walla. Cost: $15. Food truck will be on-site. Tickets at the tasting room or ticketfly.com. Call 509-526-5230.
Misc.
Mom’s Night Out, vendors, make-and-take opportunities, chair massages, hairstylist and more; raffle and Italian soda sales benefit Maya Angelou PTO, 6-10 p.m., Maya Angelou Elementary School, 6001 Road 84, Pasco. Free.
sat | Mar. 25
Comedy
Ngaio Bealum, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, My House Has Stars, 2 p.m., and The Zula Patrol: Under the Weather, 3 p.m., Columbia Basin College’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Nightlife
Badger Mountain Dry Band, bluegrass, gospel, rock, swing, country and more; 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Six Gun Quota/Veio/Helldorado/Children of the sun, metal, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
sun | Mar. 26
Dance
Afternoon Ballroom Dancing, 1-4 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St. Cost: $7. Call 509-946-6276.
Comments