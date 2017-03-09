Tri-City things to do for March 10-19

Did you know you can search our online calendar?
fri | Mar. 10
Art
Artist Talk with Joe Cantrell, 5-7 p.m., Crow’s Shadow Institute of the Arts, 48004 St. Andrew’s Road, Pendleton. No cover. Cantrell will discuss his experience as an artist-in-residence. Go to crowsshadow.org or call 541-276-3954.
Comedy
Art Krug, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Open Dancing Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St. Cost: $6. Email bethtrost@
yahoo.com or call 509-586-7609.
Fulanito, 9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $7. Dominican-American musical group that combines traditional merengue with other styles (specifically house, hip-hop and bachata). Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, Planet Nine, 7 p.m., and Two Small Pieces of Glass: The Amazing Telescope, 8 p.m., Columbia Basin College’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
Spring Tri-Cities Antique Show with a Twist of Vintage, 2-8 p.m. Southridge Sports and Events Complex, 2901 Southridge Blvd., Kennewick. $7 admission good Friday and Saturday. Free parking. Northwest dealers with antiques and collectibles, jewelry, furniture, books, stamps, pottery, glass; and vintage painted (or not) furniture, garden treasures, home decor. Call 509-378-3257.
Nightlife
Elwood, folk/Americana from Oregon, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Eminence Ensemble with Yak Attack, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Eminence Ensemble is a progressive rock/fusion quintet based out of Boulder, Colo. Yak Attack is real, organic electronica. Call 509-946-9328.
Nerve Centr, 9 p.m., Towne Crier, 1319 George Washington Way, Richland. No cover. Call 509-946-9014.
Sports
Prince George Cougars at Tri-City Americans junior hockey, 7 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Cost: $20 and up. Tickets: www.ticket
Theater
‘The Last Five Years,’ 7-8:30 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Cost: $35 to $25 for adults; $18 for students. The intimate modern musical about two young New Yorkers who fall in and out of love over the course of five years. Call 509-529-6500.
Theater
J.R.R. Tolkiens’s ‘The Hobbit,’ 7 p.m., Chiawana High School, 8125 W. Argent Road, Pasco. Cost: $10 in advance or $12 at the door. Call 509-543-6786, ext. 5605.
‘Little Shop of Horrors,’ 7-9:30 p.m., Southridge High School, 3320 Southridge Blvd., Kennewick. Cost: $6 for students/seniors, $10 for adults. Seymour, Audrey and the residents of Skid Row come face to face with a terrifying threat of an extraterrestrial, carnivorous plant they call Audrey II. Rated PG; parents should use discretion.‘G2K Oklahoma!,’ 7-8 p.m., Chief Joseph Middle School, 504 Wilson St., Richland. Cost: $5; $3 for students with ASB card, seniors, children under 10. Set in Indian territory just after the turn of the century, the high-spirited rivalry between the local farmers and cowboys provides the colorful background against which Curly, a handsome cowboy, and Laurey, a winsome farm girl, play out their love story. Call 509-967-6400.
sat | Mar. 11
Comedy
Art Krug, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Salsa Saturday, 9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $7. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, My House Has Stars, 2 p.m., and The Zula Patrol: Under the Weather, 3 p.m., Columbia Basin College’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
Spring Tri-Cities Antique Show with a Twist of Vintage, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Southridge Sports and Events Complex, 2901 Southridge Blvd., Kennewick. $7 admission good Friday and Saturday. Free parking. Northwest dealers with antiques and collectibles, jewelry, furniture, books, stamps, pottery, glass; and vintage painted (or not) furniture, garden treasures, home decor. Call 509-378-3257.
Music
Mid-Columbia Symphony presents Shostakovich’s Fifth Concert, 7:30 .m., Richland High School, 930 Long Ave. Cost: $27 to $55; $15 for students. Features Young Artist Competition winners. Call 509-943-6602.
Nightlife
Jami Cooper & Aaron Nelson, singer/songwriter from Richland, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Shelby Earl album release with Planes on Paper, 7-9 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Cost: $15. For 21 and older. Planes on Paper is a Washington-based folk group. Call 509-529-6500.
Karaoke Contest Finals, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Sports
Everett Silvertips at Tri-City Americans junior hockey, 7 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Cost: $20 and up. Tickets at the box office or at www.ticketmaster.com.
Theater
J.R.R. Tolkiens’s ‘The Hobbit,’ 1 and 7 p.m., Chiawana High School, 8125 W. Argent Road, Pasco. Cost: $10 in advance or $12 at the door. Call 509-543-6786, ext. 5605.
‘Little Shop of Horrors,’ 7-9:30 p.m., Southridge High School, 3320 Southridge Blvd., Kennewick. Cost: $6 for students/seniors, $10 for adults. Seymour, Audrey and the residents of Skid Row come face to face with a terrifying threat of an extraterrestrial, carnivorous plant they call Audrey II. Rated PG; parents should use discretion.
‘G2K Oklahoma!,’ 2-3 p.m., Chief Joseph Middle School, 504 Wilson St., Richland. Cost $5 general; $3 for students with ASB card, seniors, children under 10. Set in Indian territory just after the turn of the century, the high-spirited rivalry between the local farmers and cowboys provides the colorful background against which Curly, a handsome cowboy, and Laurey, a winsome farm girl, play out their love story. Call 509-967-6400.
sun | Mar. 12
Comedy
Jeff Dunham, 3 p.m., Yakima Valley SunDome, 1301 South Fair Avenue. Cost: $35.50 to $45.50. Call 800-325-7328 or go to www.ticketswest.com.
Dance
Afternoon Ballroom Dancing, 1-4 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St. Cost: $7. Call 509-946-6276.
Nightlife
Bob Wayne and the Outlaw Carnies, rock and country outlaw, 6 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Bob Wayne carries the torch for the outlaw country tradition with a modern punkabilly snarl all of his own. Call 509-946-9328.
mon | Mar. 13
Nightlife
Monday Musicians Showcase, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Theater
‘The Pirates of Penzance,’ 7:30-10 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, 123 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee. Cost: $25-$29 reserved seating. The New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players perform one of the duo’s most popular operettas. Call 509-663-2787.
tue | Mar. 14
Dance
Dance Lessons for Singles and Couples, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St. Cost: $6. bethtrost@ yahoo.com or call 509-586-7609.
Music
CBC Choir and Orchestra Concert, 7 p.m., Columbia Basin College theater, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Free. The choirs will perform a variety of choral styles and the orchestra will present its winter program entitled Winter Weddings. Guest vocalist Steven Slusher will perform Ennio Morricone’s love theme from Cinema Paradiso. Call 509-542-5531.
Nightlife
Plan B Poetry Slam, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Sports
Portland Winterhawks at Tri-City Americans, 7 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Cost: $20 and up. Tickets at the box office or at www.ticketmaster.com.
wed | Mar. 15
Music
Journey, 7:30 p.m., Yakima Valley SunDome, 1301 S. Fair Ave., Yakima. Cost: $59.50-$95. Call 800-325-7328 or go to www.ticketswest.com.
Nightlife
The Mary Lou and Stevie Show, jazz standards, show tunes, ballads and blues, 6-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Jazz Jam Night, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
thu | Mar. 16
Comedy
Sean Peabody, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Music
CBC Jazz Nite Concert, 7 p.m., Columbia Basin College theater, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Free. CBC’s Jazz Band and vocal jazz group FreeForm will share a mix of instrumental and vocal jazz, featuring student soloists and ensemble harmonies. Call 509-542-5531.
Talks & Readings
Hollywood and the Homefront: Tinsel Town’s Contribution to WWII, 7 p.m., Mid-Columbia Libraries, 1620 S. Union St., Kennewick. Free. During World War II, radio programs, documentary films and live performances told Americans at home that they too could serve in the defense of their country by purchasing war bonds, participating in scrap drives, planting victory gardens and volunteering. Experience the still-powerful images, radio, and film that emerged from this dramatic time. Call 509-542-5531.
fri | Mar. 17
Comedy
Sean Peabody, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Afternoon Ballroom Dancing, 1-3:45 p.m., Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Park Drive. Cost: $6. Dance or listen to your favorite music by the Easy Swing Dance Band. Call 509-946-5385.
Open Dancing Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St. Cost: $6. Email bethtrost@yahoo.com or call 509-586-7609.
Film
Planetarium shows, Fractal Explorations, 7 p.m., and Oasis in Space, 8 p.m., Columbia Basin College’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Nightlife
St. Patty’s Day Bash, 6 p.m. Celtic band Skweeze the Weezle, 9 p.m. Color Blind, Towne Crier, 1319 George Washington Way, Richland. No cover. Call: 509-946-9014.
The Bailey Ehrgott Quintet, 5-8 p.m., jazz, Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Housebroken, 5-8 p.m., modern acoustic favorites, Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Badland Nomad, Pastel Motel, Volcanoes on the Sun, Lucas Saves the World, 9-10:45 p.m., all-ages rock show, Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Cost: $5 at the door. Call: 509-946-9328.
St. Patrick’s Party Room, 9:30 p.m., old-school hip-hop and party favorites from Seattle DJ Golden Boy. Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $5. Call 509-943-1173.
Music
Fern Hill concert, 7-9 p.m., traditional bluegrass, Hidden Scene at Artmil’s Acoustic Venue, 5601 W. Clearwater Ave., Suite 109, Kennewick. Cost: $15 through brown paper tickets, $20 at the door. Call 509-492-1555.
Misc.
Shamrock Shakedown, 7-11:59 p.m., Parkade Bar and Grill, 207 W. Kennewick Ave. Pay to sing karaoke, pay for others to sing or buy insurance so you don’t have to sing. Plus a raffle, drink specials and more. A portion of proceeds benefit Warrior Sisterhood, a support group for local women with cancer or a cancer-related diagnosis and survivors. Call: 509-586-6006.
Sports
Spokane Chiefs at Tri-City Americans junior hockey, 7 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. $20 and up. Tickets at the box office or at www.ticketmaster.com.
Theater
‘Little Shop of Horrors,’ 7-9:30 p.m., Southridge High School, 3320 Southridge Blvd., Kennewick. Cost: $6 for students/seniors, $10 for adults. Seymour, Audrey and the residents of Skid Row come face to face with a terrifying threat of an extraterrestrial, carnivorous plant they call Audrey II. Rated PG; parents should use discretion.
J.R.R. Tolkiens’s ‘The Hobbit,’ 7 p.m., Chiawana High School, 8125 W. Argent Road, Pasco. Cost: $10 in advance or $12 at the door. Call 509-543-6786, ext. 5605.
Mid-Columbia Ballet presents Spring Mixed Repertory, 7-9 p.m., Richland High School, 930 Long Ave., Richland. Cost: $20 adults and $10 children/students/seniors. Includes Swan Lake Act II, Little Red Riding Hood and two new contemporary ballets by Rex Wheeler and Philip Strom. Call 509-946-5417.
sat | Mar. 18
Comedy
Sean Peabody, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Barn Dance, 6-8 p.m., Tucannon Cellars, 40504 Demoss Road, Benton City. The first hour will be training to learn the moves and calls, the second hour will be an all-out barn dance. Wine tasting included. Cost: $10 in advance, $15 at the door. Free to Tucannon Club Members and one guest. Call: 509-545-9588.
Salsa Saturday, 9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $7. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, Cell! Cell! Cell!, 2 p.m., and Secrets of the Sun, 3 p.m., Columbia Basin College’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Halloween in March, 6-9:30 p.m., TRIFI Film Festival showing independent horror film shorts from around the globe. Confluent Space, 285 Williams Blvd., Richland. Cost: $5. Call 509-727-2507.
Music
Brandon Heath, 7-9:30 p.m., Christian rock, South Hills Church, worship center, 3700 W. 27th Ave., Kennewick. Cost: $12 in advance, $20 at the door. Doors open at 6 p.m. Call: 509-586-6101.
Yakima Symphony Orchestra: ‘A Brave New World,’ 7:30 p.m., Capitol Theatre, 19 S. Third St., Yakima. Cost: $9-$59. 20th century masterworks including Strauss’ Dance of the Seven Veils with belly dancers, the Sibelius Violin Concerto, Stravinsky’s Petrushka with Portland’s Tears of Joy puppet theater, and the Yakima premiere of principal clarinet Angelique Poteat’s Beyond Much Difference.
Nightlife
Three Rivers Saxtette, 5-8 p.m., saxophone quartet, Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Apophus, 9 p.m., rock, Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Special Event
POPP Pooch n Pal Fun Run, 9 a.m.-noon, Columbia Point Marina, Richland. Cost: $25. Animal lovers, runners and animal-loving runners invited to run or walk a 5k or 1-mile course. Kids, strollers and friendly dogs welcome. Costumes with a western theme encouraged. Sign up in advance at www.popptricities.org, or on the morning of the event. POPP provides coffee and Spudnuts to fuel runners. Call 509-943-4722.
Theater
‘Little Shop of Horrors,’ 7-9:30 p.m., Southridge High School, 3320 Southridge Blvd., Kennewick. Cost: $6 for students/seniors, $10 for adults. Come witness the story of Seymour, Audrey and the residents of Skid Row as they come face to face with the terrifying threat of an extraterrestrial, carnivorous plant they call Audrey II. Please roduction is rated PG; parents should use discretion.
‘The Last Five Years,’ 7-8:30 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Cost: $35 to $25 for adults; $18 for students. The intimate modern musical about two young New Yorkers who fall in and out of love over the course of five years. Call 509-529-6500.
J.R.R. Tolkiens’s ‘The Hobbit,’ 7 p.m., Chiawana High School, 8125 W. Argent Road, Pasco. Cost: $10 in advance or $12 at the door. Call 509-543-6786, ext. 5605.
Mid-Columbia Ballet presents Spring Mixed Repertory, 3-5 p.m., Richland High School, 930 Long Ave. Cost: $20 adults and $10 children/students/seniors. Includes Swan Lake Act II, Little Red Riding Hood and two contemporary ballets by Rex Wheeler and Philip Strom. Call 509-946-5417.
Mid-Columbia Ballet sensory-friendly performance: ‘Little Red Riding Hood,’ noon-12:30 p.m., Richland High School, 930 Long Ave. Free, but registration required at mcb@midcolumbiaballet.org. Mid-Columbia Ballet will turn up the lights, lower the music, and invite one and all to a 20-minute performance created for families with children who have special needs, such as autism spectrum disorder or related disorders.
sun | Mar. 19
Dance
Afternoon Jazz at the Pasco Eagles, dance or listen, 1-4 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St. Cost: $10; $7 members. Call 509-943-9414.
Sports
Everett Silvertips at Tri-City Americans junior hockey, 5 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. $20 and up. Tickets at the box office or at www.ticketmaster.com.
