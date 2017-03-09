Enterprise Middle School to present ‘Cinderella’

Enterprise Middle School is presenting a version of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella this month.
Performances are at 7 p.m. March 10, 11 and 17 and at 3 p.m. March 18 at the school, 5200 Paradise Way, West Richland.
Tickets are $5 for children and students and $7 for adults. They’re available at the door.
About 80 students are taking part in the production, which includes classic songs such as In My Own Little Corner, Impossible and Ten Minutes Ago.
“The kids have been doing such a great job,” said Rachel Morrow Browning, drama teacher, in a message. “(They are) remarkably talented and we are looking forward to an audience.”
