Mid-Columbia Symphony to feature Young Artist Competition winners

The latest concert in Mid-Columbia Symphony’s 2016-17 season is March 11 in Richland.
It will include Symphony No. 5 by Dmitri Shostakovich, along with the Promenade Overture by John Corigliano and performances by the two overall winners of the symphony’s 57th annual Young Artists Competition.
The winners are Anastasia Crosier on violin and Sofia Marina on piano.
Nicholas Wallin is the conductor.
The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. in the auditorium at Richland High, 930 Long Ave.
The symphony’s season is called Circle of Fifths, with each concert so far featuring a well-known composer’s fifth symphony, from Tchaikovsky to Beethoven.
Shostakovich’s fifth symphony — which will be featured March 11 — has been a favorite of Wallin’s since he was a teen.
“There’s wit, there’s humor, there’s drama, there’s playfulness, there’s great tragedy, there’s great grief — all of these emotions encapsulated in this really, really powerful and dramatic work,” Wallin said in a video promoting the concert.
The Promenade Overture also will bring wit and fun to the show. It was written in response to a piece by composer Franz Joseph Haydn in which all the orchestra members gradually leave the stage.
“The Promenade Overture works like that, but in reverse,” Wallin said. “You’ll see, at first, just one conductor up on stage. And gradually the entire orchestra makes their way on stage so that we have a full orchestra by the time the overture ends.”
Performances by the young musicians also will be a highlight.
Anastasia, 12, a West Richland middle school student, will perform the first movement of Felix Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto. Anastasia is the daughter of Jonathan and Tiffany Crosier.
And Sofia, 12, a Richland middle schooler, will perform the finale from the Piano Concerto No. 2 by Camille Saint-Saëns. Sofia is the daughter of the daughter of Olga Marina.
Tickets are $15 for students and $27 and up for adults. They’re available at midcolumbiasymphony.org, by calling 509-943-6602 or at the door.
