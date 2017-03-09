Mid-Columbia Ballet spring production to take audiences on journey

Mid-Columbia Ballet is known for its annual production of The Nutcracker.
But the Richland dance company does much more than that one show.
On March 17-18, its dancers take audience members on a journey through different kinds of ballet in a Spring Mixed Repertory production.
“The arc for the audience is going to be very exciting,” said Renée Adams, director of programs and outreach.
“The first act is very contemporary ballet. The second act is really story ballet — (showing) how dance tells a narrative. And the third act is pure, classical ballet,” she said. “There’s a lot of variety.”
Performances are at 7 p.m. March 17 and at 3 p.m. March 18 in the auditorium at the Richland High School, 930 Long Ave.
A special sensory-friendly performance aimed at children with special needs and their families is at noon March 18.
More than 50 dancers will take part in the repertory production.
The first act includes contemporary ballets choreographed by Rex Wheeler and Philip Strom. Both are acclaimed dancers and choreographers.
Wheeler dances with Smuin Contemporary American Ballet in San Francisco; Strom is a Mid-Columbia Ballet alum who’s now studying at New York University Tisch School of the Arts.
The second act features Little Red Riding Hood, with set design by Greg Elder, who also handles sets for the Nutcracker.
Willow Whitney, a junior at Richland High School, takes the stage as Little Red Riding Hood.
The third act features part of the famed Swan Lake ballet. Emma Branson and Bradley Streetman, both Richland High School students, are the leads.
Swan Lake is “really important to classical ballet and the history of dance,” Adams said.
Mid-Columbia Ballet has taken it on before, but it’s been a while. Adams said the community shouldn’t miss out on the chance to see it and the rest of the offerings.
“The audience will have an amazing experience,” she said. “People who only come to The Nutcracker are going to want to come to this show — it’s going to give the perspective of what ballet can be.”
Tickets are $10 for children, students and seniors and $20 for adults. They’re available at midcolumbiaballet.tix.com, by calling 509-946-5417, at Tri-Cities Academy of Ballet and Music and at the door.
The sensory-friendly performance is free, although pre-registration is required by emailing mcb@midcolumbiaballet.org. The performance will run about 20 minutes and include the Little Red Riding Hood ballet. The lights will be turned up, the music turned down and information about the ballet provided ahead of time so attends can be prepared and enjoy themselves.
