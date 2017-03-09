Mid-Columbia Ballet spring production to take audiences on journey

1:00 PNNL's ArcticShark, unmanned aerial system, testing and crew training in Pendleton Pause

0:48 Clint Didier calls out Franklin County on road problems

1:13 VIDEO: Adorable giant anteater born at Zoo Miami

1:09 Snippet of Pasco police chase Sunday morning

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

1:05 Whip up great guacamole in time for the Super Bowl

3:01 Why it's hard to keep the pounds off

1:36 Preparations continue for the Big 12 Tournament

1:56 Here's why those potato chips are so hard to resist late at night