Richland Players to bring funny, touching ‘Calendar Girls’ to stage

The play Calendar Girls is about a group of women who take an unconventional path in raising money for charity.
That’s the plot, at least. What it’s about on the surface.
Deep down, the story is about friendship, love and personal courage.
And the people bringing it to the local stage are excited for audiences to experience it for themselves.
“It’s one of those shows that — it sweeps you up,” said Joyce Bean, director.
Carolyn Parker, assistant director, said the show’s theme of friendship resonated with her.
“Friendships are important, they really are. You can go through hard times and still come out as friends,” she said. “(In the play), this group of women who don’t have much in common, through this experience they really bond and become a cohesive group.”
The show opens March 17 at the Richland Players theater, 608 The Parkway.
Performances are at 8 p.m. March 17-18, 24-25 and April 1, and at 2 p.m. March 26 and April 2.
The play is based on the 2003 Helen Mirren film of the same name. It centers on a group of middle age women who decide to spice up their civic group’s annual charity calendar by featuring tasteful nude photos of themselves instead of the usual bridges, churches and the like.
As word of their project spreads, the press descends and all sorts of drama — and comedy — ensues.
The Players’ production won’t feature any actual nudity, but it is rated PG-13.
Bean said she’s thrilled to bring Calendar Girls to the Players stage.
She’s been directing shows locally for more than 40 years.
“This is my dream cast. I have so many of my (longtime) friends in the production,” she told the Herald. “I couldn’t ask for a more tailor-made cast for this particular show. It’s an ideal cast.”
The show stars Julie Wiley and Christy Batayola as Chris and Annie, the best friends at the heart of the story. The cast also includes Connie Hull, Dianne Hudson, Sherry Teachout, Miriam Kerzner, June Gillespie, Gary Cook, Art Klym, Heidi Dagle, Marcia Hoffman, Elaine St. John, James Callaghan and Thomas Bertch.
Sandy Pierce is handling props, Bret Parker is in charge of lighting and Zander Lih is overseeing sound.
It’s a complicated production, with quick costume changes and many technical aspects, Carolyn Parker said. But it’s come together well and audiences are in for a treat, she said.
“It’s a great group to work with,” she said. “We’re able to crack up over things, and then when it’s time to get serious, we’re serious. It’s a team effort, it really is.”
Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for seniors, students and the military. They’re available at richlandplayers.org, by calling 509-943-1991 or starting March 15 at the theater box office.
In a bit of life imitating art, Richland Players is producing a calendar featuring the cast and people involved in Calendar Girls as a fundraiser for the theater company.
