March 5, 2017 5:36 PM

Mid-Columbia book groups plan gatherings

Mid-Columbia Libraries

▪ Kennewick branch, 1620 S. Union St. Call Jan Wheaton, 509-582-4899.

7 p.m. second Tuesday of the month.

March 14: The Hillbilly Elegy by J. D. Vance

▪ Pasco branch, 1320 W. Hopkins St., basement. Note: This is a new location. Call Susan Koenig, 509-545-6936.

1 p.m. third Wednesday of the month.

March 15: The Girls of Atomic City by Denise Kiernan

Bookworm Book Club

731 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Suite 102, Kennewick. Call Marilyn McLaughlin, 509-735-9016.

6 p.m. second Tuesday of the month.

March 14: No selection provided.

Richland Public Library

955 Northgate Drive.

▪ 1 p.m. third Thursday of the month. Call Evelyn Painter, 509-420-4811.

March 16: A Man Called Ove by Fredrick Bachman

▪ 6:30 p.m. third Monday of the month. Call Lisa Adams, 509-942-7678.

March 20: The Bartenders Tale by Ivan Doig

Grandview Library

500 W. Main St., Program Room. Call Paula Brotherton, 509-882-7035.

10 a.m. fourth Thursday of the month.

March 23: The Kitchen House by Kathleen Grissom

Coffee Break Book Club

Barnes & Noble Cafe, Columbia Center, Kennewick. Call Tricia Schierman, 509-619-3165.

7 p.m. last Thursday of the month.

March 30: In a Dark, Dark Wood by Ruth Ware

Central Church

1124 Stevens Drive, Room 300, Richland. Call Helen Coleman, 509-375-5757.

1 p.m. first Thursday of the month.

April 6: The Singing Creek Where the Willows Grow: The Mystical Nature Diary of Opal Whitley by Benjamin Hoff

Adventures Underground Book Club

Caterpillar Cafe, 227 Simons St., Richland. Call Erin Sharp, 509-946-9893.

7 p.m. first Friday of the month.

April 7: No selection provided.

To have your book group included in this list, email nluzovich@tricityherald.com. Meetings must be open to the public.

