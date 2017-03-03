Maroon 5 to perform July 15 in Pendleton

Rock superstars Maroon 5 will perform July 15 at the second annual Pendleton Whisky Music Fest.
The festival is at the Pendleton Round-Up grounds. Tickets start at $70 go on sale at 10 a.m. March 10.
Organizers Andy McAnally and Doug Corey launched the festival last year with headliners Zac Brown Band.
“Doug and I are thrilled to once again hold the Pendleton Whisky Music Fest in a venue with such rich history,” McAnally said in a statement. “We are so glad the community embraced the event and supported the arena expanding beyond the iconic rodeo. We look forward to bringing a ‘Party to Pendleton’ every year.”
For details and tickets, go to pendletonwhiskymusicfest.com.
