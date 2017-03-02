Arts & Entertainment

March 2, 2017 5:37 PM

‘Black & White’ show featuring print and ceramic work on display in Richland

By Sara Schilling

A new exhibit featuring work of artists Mary Dryburgh and Ruth Allan runs through March 24 at Gallery at the Park in Richland.

The show is called Black & White and includes prints by Dryburgh and ceramics by Allan in black and white.

“Their respective art pieces share certain themes and characteristics resulting in a diverse but unified collection,” a news release said. “Dryburgh and Allan have known each other for 20 years, and the Black & White show demonstrates their long involvement in the art world and in producing work with their respective materials.”

An artists reception is from 6 to 8 p.m. March 3 at the gallery, 89 Lee Blvd.

Gallery hours are from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays.

