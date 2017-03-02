Tri-Cities Antique Show planned March 10-11 in Kennewick

The Tri-Cities Antique Show is returning to the Southridge Sports & Events Complex in Kennewick on March 10-11.
Hours are from 2 to 8 p.m. March 10 and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 11.
Dealers from throughout the Northwest will be on hand selling antiques and collectibles, vintage jewelry, oak furniture, books, stamps, pottery and more.
Admission is $7 for adults both days. Children ages 12 and younger are free. Parking is also free.
The show is presented by the GESA Carousel of Dreams. The Carousel Café will serve lunch, drinks and snacks.
Early Buyer Badges, for people who want to be admitted at noon March 10, cost $15 and are available at Roxy Theatre Antiques in downtown Kennewick.
