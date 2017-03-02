State poet laureate to lead workshop, reading in Richland on March 8

Tod Marshall, the state’s poet laureate, will visit the Tri-Cities next week.
He’ll lead a poetry writing workshop from 3 to 5 p.m. March 8 at Fuse Coworking Space, 710 George Washington Way, Richland. The event is free. Space is limited and people are asked to register in advance. For details or to sign up, go to tinyurl.com/poetfuse.
Marshall also will lead a poetry reading event from 7 to 8:30 p.m. March 8 at the Richland Public Library, 955 Northgate Drive. He’ll read some of his own work, local poets will be featured and an open mic is planned. The event is also free.
Marshall also will work with local high school students while in town.
Comments