Walla Walla Symphony plans ‘A Joyful Mix’ concert March 7

Walla Walla Symphony’s latest concert, called A Joyful Mix, is set for 7 p.m. March 7 at Cordiner Hall at Whitman College.
The concert will feature Mozart’s Clarinet Concerto in A Major, performed by Shannon Scott, the symphony’s principal clarinetist. Other works also will be performed.
Dick and Deb Simon are sponsoring the show.
Tickets are $18 to $29 for adults, $10 to $16 for university and college students with ID, and $5 for ages 18 and younger. They’re available at wwsymphony.org, by calling 509-529-8020, at the symphony office at 13 1/2 E Main St., Suite 201, or at the door.
