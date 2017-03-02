A Night at Hogwarts event planned March 3 at Kennewick library

A Night at Hogwarts event is planned from 5 to 8 p.m. March 3 at the Mid-Columbia Libraries branch at 1620 S. Union St., Kennewick.
The branch is holding the event to wrap up a monthlong celebration featuring the new J.K. Rowling’s Magical World exhibit and other Harry Potter-themed events throughout the library system.
Attendees will receive a wand, while supplies last, and are invited to dress up.
Attractions include the Hogwarts sorting hat, Quidditch demonstrations, face painting, local food vendors an Owlery and more, a news release said.
J.K. Rowling books will be available to check out and buy.
