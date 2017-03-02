Debra Arlyn & The Goodness to perform March 3 in Richland

Debra Arlyn & The Goodness will perform March 3 in Richland.
The five-piece soul-funk band will take the stage at 9 p.m. at the Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave. Cover is $5.
“People can expect up-tempo, groovy, funky music á la James Brown, Amy Winehouse, Van Morrison — a healthy mix of originals and cover tunes,” Arlyn told the Herald. Her vocals drive the band, “but we have plenty of killer guitar and sax solos,” she added.
Arlyn is based in Walla Walla and spent years as an acclaimed solo artist before forming the group.
She’s won several awards, including Best Female Artist of the Year at the Portland Music Awards and several songwriting contests.
Willamette Week called her Portland’s “finest young pop singer.”
